Memorial Day kicks off a week of 100-degree weather, sunny skies

MARBLE FALLS — Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21, but the Highland Lakes will get an early blast of the season with seven days of 100-degree heat starting Memorial Day.

Forecasts for the Highland Lakes put the highs May 28-June 3 in the range of 98-103 degrees with the heat index even higher due to the humidity. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny all week — no rain in sight.

The latter part of the week will be hotter with some forecasts predicting a high of 103 degrees on Saturday-Sunday, June 2-3.

Lows should hover around the mid-70s with clear to partly cloudy skies.

The area gets a “break” from the heat Monday, June 4, when highs drop down into the mid-90s with lows in the high 60s and partly cloudy skies. The following days, the mercury creeps back up the into the high 90s before dropping down into the high 80s come Monday, June 11.

For ways to stay safe in the heat this holiday weekend and into the summer, go to 101HighlandLakes.com.