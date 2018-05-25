Marble Falls school district chooses teachers of the year

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — As the end of the school year approaches, it’s time to begin thinking of summer, but Marble Falls Independent School District officials are also thinking about their top teachers.

And, on Wednesday, May 23, MFISD officials announced the district’s 2018 teachers of the year.

The MFISD Secondary Teacher of the Year is Cassi Sultemeier, a sixth-grade English-language arts teacher at Marble Falls Middle School.

Sultemeier is the product of MFISD, where she attended school before pursuing a college degree at Howard Payne University in Brownwood followed by a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Angelo State University in San Angelo.

She’s spent the past five years at the middle school with eight total years in education.

The district named Colt Elementary School first-grade teacher Joni Wollek as its Elementary Teacher of the Year. She’s spent more than 17 years teaching students in kindergarten and first grade.

The process to select teachers of the year begins at the campus level, where educators nominate then vote on peers who “best exemplify the work, dedication, student focus, and passion for loving and inspiring students on each campus,” according to a MFISD statement. Those names then go to a district committee, which narrows them down to one teacher from the four elementary campuses as Elementary Teacher of the Year and one from the three secondary level campuses as Secondary Teacher of the Year.

“These teachers represent the unyielding commitment of our staff, who work daily to love and inspire our students,” said Wesley Cunningham, MFISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “Mrs. Wollek and Mrs. Sultemeier model enthusiasm, professionalism, innovation, and personalization in their approach in the classroom. Marble Falls ISD could not be more proud of these wonderful teachers.”

Sultemeier and Wollek will go on to compete for regional honors in the annual Region XIII teacher of the year awards.

