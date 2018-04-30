Marble Falls, Burnet, Llano sending athletes to state track meet

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

SAN ANTONIO — Five Highland Lakes track-and-field athletes in nine events will make their way to Mike Myers A. Stadium on the University of Texas campus for the University Interscholastic League state meet Friday-Saturday, May 11-12.

Athletes from Marble Falls, Burnet, and Llano high schools finished in the top two of their events at regional meets April 27-28.

Marble Falls High School will be represented by freshman Bailey Goggans, who continued her dominance in Class 5A Region IV by taking double gold in the 400 meters in 55.55 seconds and the 800 meters in 2:10.01. Goggans, who has the state’s fastest 800-meter time, also earned double gold at the District 26-5A meet and the District 25 and 26-5A area meet.

“We knew from her first meet of the season, barring injury, she would make it to the state meet,” head coach Anthony Torns said.

Goggans ran the 800 meters and had no more than an hour to recover before she hit the track for the 400 meters.

The gold medals tell Torns the training regimen, complete with diet and rest, is working the way it should, he said.

“She has God-given ability and I want to make sure she is well-rested and I want to make her more fine-tuned,” he said.

Marble Falls had an excellent chance to send another Lady Mustang to the state meet, but a clipped hurdle threw off the three-step pattern of senior Sarah Cauble enough to allow Hannah Biggs of Dripping Springs to take the silver in 15.57 seconds. Cauble finished third in 15.65 seconds.

Still, Torns noted that Cauble has showed steady improvement each year. She didn’t qualify for the regional meet as a sophomore, got there last year but didn’t advance to the final, and was two hurdles away from getting to the state meet in her final opportunity.

“I was extremely proud of her,” the coach said.

He commended sophomore Ambrie Lizcano for finishing fifth in the 1,600 meters in 5:26.22 to set a new personal best by seven seconds after an 11th-place finish in the 3,200 meters in 12:12.73.

“When you see them progress little by little and improve and set personal records and do what they haven’t done before, that’s why I coach them,” Torns said.

At the Class 4A Region III meet, Burnet senior Ian Carter earned gold in the 110-meter high hurdles, finishing the race in 14.40 seconds to add to the collection of gold he earned at the District 19-4A meet and District 19 and 20-4A area meet.

Burnet junior Trynadee Greenwell was third in the 3,200 meters in 11:55.23, the second-fastest third-place finish in the state in Class 4A, and sixth in the 1,600 meters in 5:39.18.

Llano senior Ray Dixon will compete in the state meet in both throwing events after winning the shot put at the regional meet with a mark of 51 feet 11 inches and earning silver in the discus with a throw of 151-2.

Llano freshman Anna Casey took gold in both the 800 meters in 2:17.18 and the 1,600 meters in 5:15.97, while senior teammate Meagan Riley took silver in the 1,600 meters in 5:21.15 and the 3,200 meters in 11:44.75. Both will represent the program in the two events.

Llano junior Courtney Reina earned bronze in the shot put with a heave of 39-0 and was fourth in the discus with a mark of 111-2.

Her mark in the shot put was the best of the four third-place finishers at the regional meets. As a result, she will throw at the state meet after nabbing the ninth and final available spot.

Reina will throw at the Class 4A state meet at 6 p.m. May 11.

Goggans will compete in the Class 5A state meet May 11. She will run the 800 meters at 5:20 p.m. and the 400 meters at 6:45 p.m.

Riley will run in the 3,200 meters of the Class 4A state meet at 10 a.m. Friday, while Dixon will compete in the discus event at 4:30 p.m. Friday and the shot put at 10 a.m. May 12.

Casey will run the 800 meters at 12:20 p.m. Saturday and the 1,600 meters at 2:45 p.m. with Riley.

Carter will race in the 110-meter high hurdles at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Mike A. Myers Stadium is located at 707 Clyde Littlefield Drive in Austin.

RESULTS

GIRLS

Class 5A Region IV (top two advance to state): 400 – 1, Bailey Goggans (Marble Falls), 55.55; 800 – 1, Bailey Goggans (Marble Falls), 2:10.01; 1,600 – 5, Ambrie Lizcano (Marble Falls), 5:26.22, 11, Jaden Johnson (Marble Falls), 5:39.89; 3,200 – 11, Ambrie Lizcano (Marble Falls), 12:12.73; 100 hurdles – 3, Sarah Cauble (Marble Falls), 15.65; 4×200 relay – 5, Marble Falls, 1:44.15; discus – 14, Aileen Neri (Marble Falls), 92-9.

Class 4A Region III (top two advance to state): 800 – 1, Anna Casey (Llano), 2:17.18; 1,600 – 1, Anna Casey (Llano), 5:15.97, 2, Meagan Riley (Llano), 5:21.15, 6, Trynadee Greenwell (Burnet), 5:39.18; 3,200 – 2, Meagan Riley (Llano), 11:44.75, 3, Trynadee Greenwell (Burnet), 11:55.23, 6, Meredith Zyetz (Llano), 12:19.31; discus – 4, Courtney Reina (Llano), 111-2; shot put – 3, Courtney Reina (Llano), 39-0.

BOYS

Class 4A Region III (top two advance to state): 400 – 12, Trey Grant (Burnet), 51.81; 800 – 6, Nic George (Llano), 2:04.26; 110 hurdles – 1, Ian Carter (Burnet), 14.40; 300 hurdles – 5, Ian Carter (Burnet), 39.77; high jump – 5, Michael Lockhart (Llano), 6-4, 9, Jordan Godfrey (Burnet), 5-10; discus – 2, Ray Dixon (Llano), 151-2, 11, Daniel Sparks (Llano), 127-0; shot put – 1, Ray Dixon (Llano), 51-11, 7, Seth Carpenter (Burnet), 45-5.

Class 5A Region IV (top two advance to state): Pole vault – 5, T.J. Stephenson (Marble Falls), 14-0.