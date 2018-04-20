Municipal and school district elections in Burnet, Llano counties

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — While not as “glamorous” as the major party primaries or the November gubernatorial election, local municipal and school district elections affect residents’ daily lives from property taxes to zoning ordinances.

Early voting for May 5 municipal and school board elections runs from April 23-May 1. These elections do not include the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs.

While many municipalities and school districts have canceled their elections due to no contested races, a few are still holding some.

In Burnet, residents have 17 charter amendments on the ballot. Though not very exciting, these help the city run more efficiently and effectively. Burnet Mayor Crista Bromley, in her “Message from the Mayor,” urged residents to take the time to show up to the ballot box to vote on these amendments.

“Many of the changes are for the purpose of eliminating those provision which are redundant of or in conflict with state law,” she wrote. “Others are clarifications of existing provisions, and others yet, if adopted, would change the way the city operates. This is why it is so important for citizens to become familiar with the proposed measures and to exercise their right to vote.”

Go to cityofburnet.com for more information.

Just down Texas 29 to the east of Burnet, the city of Bertram is holding municipal elections for mayor and City Council.

Running for mayor are Danielle Armknecht and Adam Warden. Vying for two spots one the council are Jane Scheidler, Kim Allen Klose, and Cynthia “Shell” Anderson. The seats are “at-large,” so the top to vote-getters will join the council.

In Granite Shoals, residents have two contested City Council races and one uncontested race on the ballot. In Place 2, Bruce A. Jones is facing off against Shirley King. In Place 4, Terry Scott and Ryan Wolters are battling for a seat.

Will Skinner is running unopposed for the Place 6 seat.

Early voting locations in Burnet County are the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet, and the Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.

Early voting hours in both locations are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23-25, April 27, and May 1. On April 26 and 30, hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Go to the Burnet County elections webpage for sample ballots and more Burnet County election information.

In Llano County, Llano Independent School District voters have one contested race and one uncontested race on the ballot.

In Place 1, Rob Wilson is running unopposed. In Place 5, Ron Cunningham faces Dean Campbell.

If you’re in the Kingsland Municipal Utility District, you have one contested race and two uncontested races for the KMUD board. In Place 3, David Howard and Ken Martin are running against each other. The two unopposed races feature Larry Denney for Place 4 and Lorean Sindelar for Place 5.

Early voting locations and hours in Llano County are:

• Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano: 7 a.m.-7 p.m April 23 and April 30; 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 24-27 and May 1.

• Kingsland Branch Library, 123 W. Polk St. in Kingsland: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 23-27 and April 30-May 1.

• Horseshoe Bay Property Owners’ Association, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 23-27 and April 30-May 1.

Go to the Llano County elections webpage for sample ballots and more information on Llano County elections.

Visit votetexas.gov for general information on Texas elections and the voting process.

editor@thepicayune.com