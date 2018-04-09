PEC District 1 incumbent not running, 3 candidates vying for spot

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JOHNSON CITY — As the candidate nomination process for the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board of directors deadline came to a close, the eligible list revealed that the incumbent from District 1 has chosen not to run for re-election.

Three challengers will face off for the position instead, officials said.

PEC Districts 1, 6, and 7 director positions are up for election in June 2018. District 1 mostly includes parts of Bell, Burnet, Lampasas, Travis, and Williamson counties. District 6 includes parts of Comal, Kendall, Edwards, and Real counties. District 7 is primarily Hays County.

In District 1, the candidates are newcomers Frank Haskell of Liberty Hill, Milton Rister of Georgetown, and Donna Holland Wilcox of Marble Falls.

Meadowlakes resident and incumbent Cristi Clements, who has served on the board since 2009, has decided not to run again.

According to PEC, District 6 candidates are Andrew W. Cable and incumbent Paul Graf.

District 7 candidates are incumbent Amy Akers and challenger Travis Cox.

PEC members, using a single-member district system, will elect directors from those districts. Members vote within their districts.

A candidates forum is 5:30 p.m. April 19 at PEC’s headquarters, 201 S. Avenue F. Each board candidate will be given several minutes to introduce themselves and answer questions from PEC members.

Members should receive mail ballots by May 24 and, at that time, can begin voting by mail, online, or in person at an eligible PEC office through June 15.

Members may also vote in person at PEC’s annual meeting June 23 at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.

Election results will be announced before the conclusion of the meeting.

For more information, go to pec.coop/elections.

