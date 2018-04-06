Lady Mustangs finish second at district track meet; two boys advance to area

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

KERRVILLE — Marble Falls High School girls track-and-field head coach Anthony Torns said the runner-up finish in the team standings at the District 26-5A meet April 4-5 came down to two races.

The first was the 300-meter hurdles featuring sophomore Rylie Ulbricht, who was in third place with one hurdle to step over to get to the finish line and advance to the area meet. It was the third time she had ever competed in the event.

Instead, Ulbricht hit that last hurdle and fell.

The other was the 1,600-meter run. While Marble Falls sophomore Ambrie Lizcano easily took second in 5 minutes 31.30 seconds, the finish for third and fourth places, the final two spots to qualify for area, is what caught the attention of onlookers. Lady Mustang Jaden Johnson, a sophomore, was in a footrace with Boerne Champion’s Molly Breuer and Dripping Springs’s Izzie Guerrero. Breuer finished third in 5:33.36, while Johnson was fourth in 5:33.43, and Guerrero was fifth in 5:33.61.

“Jaden has had some ups and downs all year,” Torns said, “but she has a kick like Leo (Manzano). If she is within 50 meters, I don’t think there’s anyone she can’t outrun. Jaden stepped up and came through.”

Manzano is a 2004 Marble Falls High School graduate and the 2012 London Olympics silver medalist in the men’s 1,500 meters. He is known for his closing speed toward the end of a race — his “kick.”

In five years as the head coach of the Lady Mustangs, Torns’s athletes have never finished worse than third in the team district standings, and that was only by half a point.

“I have small groups of girls,” he said. “Ten, 12, 14 girls who believed in everything we did that scored. We maximize what we have. They believe and trust in the process.”

Marble Falls freshman Bailey Goggans, who has the fifth-fastest time (2:11.39) in the nation in the 800 meters, took double gold at district in the 400- and 800-meter races. She led both events from start to finish. Her 55.38 seconds in the 400 meters set a new personal best. She clocked 2:13.11 in the 800 meters.

When Goggans took the track for the 800 meters, athletes and coaches from each district school lined the rope around the infield wanting to see the freshman run. They weren’t disappointed as she easily won by at least 10 meters, proving it’s not hype if it’s true.

“I want to do the best I can for God,” she said. “He gave me this gift. I want to make him proud.”

Torns said part of Goggans’s success is her dedication to the sport, which includes nutrition, rest, workouts, and all the little bits that contribute to being the best.

“Her training plan has been put together and catered to push her to run those times,” he said. “All those behind-the-scenes stuff help her be this elite athlete.”

Boerne Champion won the team title with 189 points to the Lady Mustangs’ 120.

“Champion has great coaches who get the girls out,” Torns said. “They have great girls who are extremely motivated to run and work hard for their coaches.”

BOYS TRACK

Marble Falls senior T.J. Stephenson is the district champion in pole vaulting after clearing 14 feet 6 inches. Mustang Kason O’Reilly, a freshman, was second in the high jump with 6-02. Both advanced to the area meet, which is April 19 at Toney Burger Activity Center and Stadium, 602 E. Fourth St. in Austin.

BY THE NUMBERS

Varsity girls (top six finishers in each event only; top four finishers advance to area meet): 200 – 3, Nomi Pegues, 26.41; 400 – 1, Bailey Goggans, 55.38, 4, Daijah Torns, 1:02.18; 800 – 1, Bailey Goggans, 2:13.11; 1,600 – 2, Ambrie Lizcano, 5:31.30, 4, Jaden Johnson, 5:33.43; 3,200 – 2, Ambrie Lizcano, 12:06.36; 100 hurdles – 3, Sarah Cauble, 15.78, 4, Jesse Stephenson, 16.43; 4×100 relay – 5, Marble Falls, 50.91; 4×200 relay – 2, Marble Falls (Kendall Ulbricht, Torns, Pegues, Ware) 1:46.19; 4×400 relay – 2, Marble Falls (K. Ulbricht, Pegues, Torns, Goggans), 3:59.82; discus – 4, Aileen Neri, 98-05; shot put – 4, Aileen Neri, 31-8.5; long jump – 3, Riley Ulbricht, 16-03; pole vault – 5, Jesse Stephenson, 8-06; triple jump – 3, Riley Ulbricht, 34-9

Varsity boys (top six finishers in each event only; top four finishers advance to area meet): pole vault – 1, Troy Stephenson, 14-06; high jump – 2, Kason O’Reilly, 6-02

Junior varsity girls (top six finishers in each event only): 100 – 5, Brooklyn Chavez, 13.54; 200 – 6, Payton Clough, 28.82; 400 – 6, Berkley Powell, 1:07.27; 800 – 5, Berkley Powell, 2:40.55; 1,600 – 1, Gisela Mata, 5.:58.08; 3,200 – 2, Gisela Mata, 13:15.10, 6, Natalie Mata, 13:44.88; 4×100 relay – 3, Marble Falls, 53.29; 4×200 relay – 4, Marble Falls, 1:54.91; 4×400 relay – 4, Marble Falls, 4:33.16; high jump – 5, Brooke Stafford, 4-04

Junior varsity boys (top six finishers in each event only): 100 – 1, Zach Hill, 11.49; 3,200 – 6, Bryer Atkinson, 10:51.98; 110 hurdles – 4, Sayde Peterson, 17.79; 300 hurdles – 5, Sayde Peterson, 44.70; 4×200 relay – 6, Marble Falls, 1:40.64; high jump – 3, Lance Long, 5-06