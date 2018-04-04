Burnet girls soccer lose 9-2 to Boerne in second round

FROM STAFF REPORTS

FREDERICKSBURG — The Burnet High School girls soccer team’s season ended April 2 with a 9-2 loss to Boerne High in the second round of the playoffs.

Goals for the Lady Dawgs (15-6-1 overall, 6-2 District 26-4A) came from senior forward Savannah McHam and freshman midfielder Haley McHam, both in the first half. Burnet trailed 3-2 at intermission.

Savannah McHam’s solo goal “had a very exciting start” to the contest, head coach Matthew Russell said.

The Lady Hounds then scored three consecutive times before Savannah McHam found her younger sister, Haley McHam, for the second Burnet goal.

In the second half, the Lady Hounds played inspired for the final score.

“But our girls did not go down easy as they played with a lot of heart and represented their school and community very well,” Russell said.

Burnet will lose seven players to graduation, which will make it difficult on coaches to replace them, he said.

“What I am really trying to say is that these young ladies are irreplaceable, since they were, along with others, essentially the founding members of this program and helped get this program to where it is today,” Russell said.

The Burnet girls and boys soccer teams were started in 2016.

