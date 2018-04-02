Opening of PEC Marble Falls operations center pushed to June

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Officials rescheduled the grand opening of the new Pedernales Electric Cooperative Northwest Operations Center for summer 2018 due to unforeseen demands on construction materials statewide and a delivery delay in a critical piece of equipment for the facility.

The new two-story building, located at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Resource Parkway in Marble Falls, will have at least 27,000 square feet of office space. Other features include meeting and training room space in the main building and an 18,000 square-foot warehouse built on the 10-acre site.

The facility is now scheduled for a June opening.

“We’re on track for an opening of June 7, and we’re working as quickly as possible to prepare PEC staff for the transition,” according to a statement from Richard C. Arellano, PEC vice president of Safety and Support Services. “Though we planned to originally open the new center in the first quarter, small delays extended our opening date,” Arellano’s statement continued. “We experienced a delay in receiving a self-contained generator, which will allow us to continue serving our members should the facility lose power.”

A natural disaster on the Texas coast also played a role in the rescheduled grand opening.

“Additionally, the demand for building materials increased following Hurricane Harvey, as the Texas coast became a priority,” Arellano stated.

The facility design calls for a combination of traditional features as well as state-of-the-art amenities.

“The Marble Falls office is one of the most frequently visited PEC offices,” Arellano stated. “The new Northwest Operations Center will feature additional drive-(through) lanes and a 24/7 self-serve kiosk so that we can quickly and easily serve members.”

Officials reported that the utility co-op is adding about 13,000 new meters a year.

“The new Northwest Operations Center will help ensure we can continue to serve our members and exceed their expectations with safe, reliable electric service,” Arellano stated. “We’re very proud of this new facility and look forward to sharing it with our members.”

