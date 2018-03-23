MFISD bus driver recognized with two awards

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Marble Falls Independent School District board members celebrated one of the district’s bus drivers with two honors during the regular trustees’ meeting March 20.

Paula Smith earned the district’s Living the Vision Award as well as the Property Casualty Alliance of Texas Bus Driver of the Year.

The Living the Vision Award recognizes Smith for her positive approach to her transportation role through her interaction with transportation staff, teachers, and especially the children she serves.

“Bus drivers are usually the first school staff members to greet children in the morning, and the last staff members to see them before they are delivered to their parents at night,” said George Hamilton, MFISD director of transportation. “Paula and our other drivers work every day to not only safely transport our kids to and from school, but to help set a positive tone so our kids are happy and ready to learn.”

The PCAT Driver of the Year designation is based on multiple driver attributes such as leadership, attitude, perseverance, student and parent relationships, and technical skill. PCAT is the largest public school risk pool in the United States that provides property and casualty coverage to school districts.

Rick Edwards, president of Edwards Risk Management, was on hand to help recognized Smith’s achievement. Edwards Risk Management helps MFISD with some of its workman’s compensation and property/causality insurance needs.

“We’re honored to recognize the effort, sacrifice, and great care exhibited by school bus drivers through the PCAT program,” Edwards said. “When I consider the heartfelt praise offered by other school bus drivers, supervisors, school staff, students, and parents, it stands out in my mind that the accomplishment extends beyond competent driving.”

Hamilton added that people often overlook what bus drivers do on a daily basis and how challenging of a career it is.

“Student transportation in a yellow school bus continues to be the safest mode of transportation to and from school, due in a very large part to the skill and dedication of those who drive school buses,” he said. “With the PCAT Bus Driver of the Year program, we are able to recognize those drivers like Paula Smith who have made exemplary efforts to provide for the safety, education, and happiness of school children.”

If you interested in learning more about school bus drivers, or even how to become one, contact the MFISD Transportation Department at (830) 798-2300 for more information.

