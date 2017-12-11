Filing deadline is today statewide for primary candidates

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN — The filing deadline is Monday, Dec. 11, for those seeking the Republican or Democratic party nominations for the spring 2018 primaries.

Typically closer to the end of the day, Republican and Democratic party leaders expect an onslaught of filings as candidates assess potential challengers.

“Sometimes, there’s some scrambling going on while people are trying to get their applications in,” said Llano County Republican Party Chairman Jim Simmons. “It may be defensive, too.

“If you see names and you think you can do a better job then they will file last minute,” he added.

The deadline to file is 6 p.m. with respective party county chairpersons.

The last day to register to vote for the primary election is Feb. 5, 2018.

The primaries are March 6. Runoffs are May 22. The election is Nov. 6, 2018.

editor@thepicayune.com