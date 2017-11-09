LCRA official Ryan Rowney seeks Burnet County Precinct 2 commissioner spot

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — Ryan Rowney, a longtime local rancher and community leader, has announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for the Burnet County Precinct 2 commissioner seat.

Rowney is a lifelong Burnet County resident and the vice president of water operations at the Lower Colorado River Authority.

“I love Burnet County,” Rowney said in a media release. “It’s been my lifelong home, and I feel it is my responsibility to give back to my community. I am running for office because I feel my common sense and business experience will benefit Burnet County.”

The Texas Republican Party primary is March 6, 2018.

Rowney plans to retire from the LCRA in the spring of 2018 after more than 34 years with the entity. During his time with the LCRA, Rowney has had direct oversight of an extensive multi-year, multimillion-dollar dam improvement program; was responsible for hardening and securing critical infrastructure across all of LCRA’s water facilities; had direct oversight of more than 100 employees, including engineers, hydrologist, technicians, and skilled labor; and had direct oversight of an annual labor budget of more than $11 million and a total operating budget of $21 million.

In addition to business expertise, Rowney also has an extensive record of community involvement, including serving as president, vice president, and coach of Burnet Little League and as coach in the Burnet Little Dribblers basketball program.

Most recently, Rowney served on the board of the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center.

He is married to Karyn Rowney, and the couple have an adult son and an adult daughter as well as four grandchildren.

Candidates have from Nov. 11 until Dec. 11 to file with their county chair for the March 2018 primary elections.

