Burnet faces district champion Waco La Vega in last game

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — The Burnet High School football team hosts District 13-4A Division I champion Waco La Vega to end its regular season Friday, Nov. 10.

Burnet (4-5, 0-4) welcomes the Pirates (9-1, 4-0) to Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile, with the kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Listen to the contest on KMPN 95.9 FM or at KBEYFM.com beginning at 7 p.m. with the Kurt Jones Show.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 51-35 loss to Lampasas on Nov. 3.

La Vega has been ranked in the top two of most every Class 4A Division I poll Jones has seen throughout the season, he said.

“They are very deserving of that,” Jones said. “They are a tremendous team with a ton of talent.”

The Pirates are led by senior quarterback Jamal Williams, a three-year starter and son of head coach Willie Williams. The quarterback has completed 63 of 104 passes for 903 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions and has 44 carries for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones said Williams has a high quarterback IQ and understands the system very well

Senior running back Cameron Henry has 94 carries for 797 yards and 13 touchdowns, while junior running back John Richards has 68 carries for 663 yards and 12 touchdowns, and senior split back Kemoche Hobbs has 60 carries for 631 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Senior receiver Johnathan Brown has 19 receptions for 345 yards and four touchdowns, and sophomore receiver Malachi Wright has 16 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown.

“They have great skill position players,” Jones said. “The wide receivers are very talented, very big, physical, and fast. They do really well running the ball effectively and establishing the play-action pass off that.”

Defensively, the Pirates are led by senior defensive tackle Chris Judie, a 6-foot-6-inch and 289-pound prospect. The linebackers are fast enough to get to running backs, which allows the secondary to play a lot of man-on-man coverages.

“On defense, there’s not much not to like,” Jones said. “They’re very athletic. They come off the ball fast.”

Last week, Lampasas took a 23-6 lead in the first quarter that held throughout the contest. Jones noted playing at Badger Field isn’t easy.

“That’s always a tough place to go in and play,” he said. “We were more focused in the second half than we were in the first. We dug a hole for ourselves, and it was too deep to dig out of.”

Jones said he has studied the Class 4A Division I polls and noted that District 13 consistently has at least three teams ranked in the top 10 since the polls came out in early September.

“We knew it would be tough from week to week,” he said. “We have to allow (this season) to help us (in the offseason) to be better. You push through some tough games like this, you go forward. Our seniors will be better for this season, our underclassmen will be better.”

