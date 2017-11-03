It’s beginning to look a lot like … summer? In November?

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Meteorologists are calling it a “heat wave” in the month of November due to some unusually warmer temperatures expected to continue through the weekend of Nov. 4-5 and into the beginning of next week.

According to the Accuweather forecast, the highs today and Nov. 4 are expected to reach into the mid-80s with partly sunny skies and “warm and muggy” conditions.

On Sunday and Monday, sunshine will dominate the day with highs hovering near 90 degrees.

For the next several days, overnight lows could be between 65-69 degrees — without a summer breeze.

Historically, the average daytime temperatures for this time of year in Central Texas range from the low to mid-70s with cloudy conditions. Nighttime lows are typically in the mid-50s.

By Wednesday, Nov. 8, expect to see more fall-like temperatures as the Highland Lakes area settles back into the 70s during the day and the 50s in the evenings.

