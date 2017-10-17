Granite Shoals voters to ‘reconfirm’ $3 million in road bonds in November

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — Although already approved, Granite Shoals city leaders want to make sure they still have residents’ support for a $3 million bond issue for a scaled-down version of upgrades to the city’s main roadways.

Early voting will get underway Oct. 23 for the November election. The city has launched an information campaign.

Through town hall meetings and email alerts, city officials are providing details about the ballot item.

In November 2016, the city of Granite Shoals held a road bond election, and voters approved $3 million for improvements on the city’s three main arterial roads: Phillips Ranch Road, Prairie Creek Road, and Valley View Lane.

“These bonds were approved by the voters in November of 2016; however, the financial plans for the improvements and the scope of the work have been modified due to changed circumstances at the City,” the city stated in a media release. “The (U.S. Department of Agriculture) grant for road improvements has been removed from the plans.

“The city council had to return to the engineer to have him redesign the upgrades of the three arterials using only the bond money,” the statement continued.

Granite Shoals City Council members approved another election for what they deem a “re-confirming” vote for the issuance of the $3 million in debt to pay for the improvements.

Early voting goes from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. The election is Nov. 7. The last day for the election office to receive a ballot by mail is Nov. 8 with an election day postmark.

A copy of the ballot can be viewed at this link.

