Four escape Horseshoe Bay house fire; cause under investigation

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HORSESHOE BAY— Four people, including a 46-year-old woman who sustained burns, escaped a house fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 17, according to Horseshoe Bay investigators.

A caller reported the blaze just after 5 a.m. in the 2500 block of Stag, the report stated.

Mistie Wagner was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center for “injuries sustained as she escaped the flames.”

Three other individuals — two 18-year-olds and one 25-year-old — did not report injuries.

Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue, assisted by Marble Falls Fire Rescue, doused the blaze in about an hour.

Officials contacted the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office to assume the lead role in the investigation and determine the cause of the fire.

