Marble Falls homecoming is a reunion that spans generations

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Seeing old friends is what makes homecoming weekend special for alumni.

With that in mind — and to provide former students an opportunity to help the next graduating class — the Marble Falls High School Ex-Students Association is hosting its annual cookie and coffee social and luncheon at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the high school cafeteria, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls. The association will recognize classes ending with the number 7.

While many of the attendees graduated prior to 1980, Karen Lacy of the association said the event isn’t only for them.

“We’d love to see the later graduating classes,” she said. “It’s really a lot of fun and important. At this one, you have all the classes around you. It’s the only time you can really get together and see all your classmates.”

The association uses the event to raise money for scholarships. While the coffee, cookies, and lemonade are free thanks to attendees donating the sweets, a pot roast lunch catered by Longhorn Cafeteria is $12 a person. RSVP to Lacy at at klacy49@gmail.com or (830) 613-6536. Individuals are asked to donate sheet cakes that will be served during the lunch.

In addition, a drawing for door prizes will be conducted throughout the event. Tickets are $5 each.

In the beginning, the association simply offered a catered lunch, but officers saw that attendees would show up so early for the meal that they decided to expand it to include a mid-morning social.

“People were anxious to get there,” Lacy said. “People look forward to it.”

Lacy said the association hopes to meet one group of students in particular.

“We do encourage, especially those students who graduated and received scholarships, to come by,” she said. “We do encourage that so the attendees can see where their money went. It’s a good way to say thank you.”

The event is the day after the homecoming king and queen are announced at the Marble Falls-Castroville Medina Valley football game Friday, Sept. 29.

Marble Falls High School students will pick from queen nominees Aubree Adams, Sarah Cauble, Payton Clough, Macy Dyer, and Madison Fields, and king nominees Evo Bernabe, Keegan Deering, Grant Fletcher, Latham Nakhleh, and Alec Oberle.

Student organizations on campus chose their sweethearts and beaus. Then, the students voted for the top five boys and girls to be on the court.

“It’s a great time to raise school spirit for friends and the camaraderie is great,” student body president Gracie Tinsley said. “We want to support the football team and enjoy having our college friends come home.”

Festivities for the public begin with the parade at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Circle Drive. It ends at the Marble Falls Independent School District Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle Drive, with a bonfire.

Alumni are welcome to attend the pep rally at 3:15 p.m. at the high school, and that leads to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, also on the high school campus.

Lacy summed up the feelings of those involved in presenting homecoming week and its importance.

“Just because you live in Marble Falls doesn’t mean you have the opportunity to visit some other classmates,” she said. “This is a real good opportunity to do that. Once you attend, you always want to attend. It’s so much fun.”

