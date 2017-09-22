Alamo Heights beats Marble Falls 42-12 in district opener

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

SAN ANTONIO — The Marble Falls High School football team lost 42-12 to San Antonio Alamo Heights on Sept. 22 to begin District 26-5A play.

But it didn’t start that way for the Mustangs (2-2, 0-1).

The Mules (2-2, 1-0) suffered a turnover on downs when junior quarterback Reed Andersen slipped on fourth-and-goal inside the Marble Falls 5-yard line.

Alamo Heights scored on its next drive when Andersen ran in from 7 yards out for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

But just as the Mules were driving for another score, senior defensive back Rudy Guevara intercepted an Andersen pass.

The Mustangs made the Mules pay. Junior quarterback Andrew Stripling found junior running back Dillon Mayberry on a screen pass that went 17 yards for the touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 only 41 seconds into the second quarter.

“They had a lot of heat in the box,” Mustangs interim head coach Mike Birdwell said of the decision to call a screen. “We thought, ‘Why not?’ The kids executed it to perfection. What a huge momentum builder to be able to respond to an extremely talented Alamo Heights team.”

But that’s as close as Marble Falls would come.

“On our end, for us to win games, we’re going to have to get stops on fourth down,” Birdwell said. “We’re going to have to respond when the other team scores. We came back early, we drove the ball down.”

The Mules scored on four consecutive drives:

junior receiver Nik Proctor caught a 49-yard pass from Andersen;

Andersen ran to pay dirt from 3 yards out;

senior receiver William Dehlinger caught a 14-yard scoring pass from Andersen;

and sophomore receiver Aaron Proctor caught a 75-yard pass from Andersen.

All of that scoring gave the Mules a 35-7 halftime lead.

Marble Falls senior linebacker Dylan Crownover recovered a fumble to start the third quarter though the Mules forced the Mustangs to punt.

On the ensuing drive, Alamo Heights sophomore running back William Conn scored on a 6-yard scamper for a 42-7 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Stripling scored on a 3-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Birdwell noted the Mules scored only once in the second half and was proud of the Mustangs’ efforts.

“I was extremely proud of the defensive effort in the second half,” he said. “Offensively, we responded and put another score on the board. We’re going to build on that as a staff and go back to the drawing board.”

Alamo Heights had 425 yards of total offense. Andersen threw for 360 yards, and Nik Proctor had 144 receiving, all unofficial.

Stripling threw for 163 yards, and junior receiver Kyle Hanshaw had 64 receiving yards, all unofficial.

Marble Falls hosts Castroville Medina Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Catch the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. on KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com.

jfierro@thepicayune.com