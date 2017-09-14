Classic truck raises ire of Horseshoe Bay code enforcers

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY — Kelly Davis admires classic vehicles, and the 1967 Chevrolet pickup that belongs to her mom is one of her favorites.

“I think it’s wonderful. She was an antique dealer, and it helped her with her business,” Davis said.

“He (Davis’ stepdad) gave her that as a gift 30 years ago. It’s in pristine condition,” she added. “It’s in my driveway. It runs, and she drives it.”

Despite her appreciation for the 50-year-old pickup, Horseshoe Bay code enforcement officers likened the vehicle to a junker.

On Sept. 12, Davis was tagged with a written warning accusing her of being in violation of Article 6.02 of the city’s Property Maintenance ordinance.

Under a listing of categories — everything from “Appliances stored outside” to “Garbage containers left out” — the code officer wrote an excerpt into the “other” category: “JUNK VEHICLE (PER CITY ORDINANCE) WHITE CHEV PICKUP.”

City officials said she received a seven-day warning not because they believe the pickup should be relegated to a scrap heap but rather they are trying to remedy a “safety” issue.

“We documented the violations. … That truck has been there a very long time,” said Horseshoe Bay Development Services Manager Eric Winter. “The code enforcement officer (indicated) that it had been there for months.

“They can’t drive a vehicle like that (without proof of registration) on the roadways,” Winter added.

Davis disputed the lack of registration allegation and has accused the city of selective code enforcement.

“It’s titled, registered. It’s a legitimate vehicle,” she said.

On Sept. 14, a dealership tag on the pickup showed an expiration date of Oct. 30, 2017.

“Because this truck is parked on Hi Circle North, and I’m not on the waterfront, I’m not considered high volume, high money,” Davis said.

City officials have rejected any accusations of “selective” enforcement and maintained that action is based on questions such as “how it is legally registered.”

“Aesthetics has nothing to do with it. … We treat everyone the same, whether they’re in Horseshoe Bay South, Horseshoe Bay proper, or Horseshoe Bay West,” Winter said. “There is no issue. We’re doing code enforcement for the benefit of the community.”

Davis believes the city should consider the pickup’s unexpired dealer tag status as well as its working condition.

“It’s kind of silly. There’s a fine line,” she said. “I shake my head and think, ‘You folks who are coming into Horseshoe Bay and trying to change the world? Just relax.’

“You don’t have to make things so rigid and complex,” she added.

City officials said they welcome opportunities to remedy residents’ concerns.

“They can’t drive a vehicle (without registration) on the roadways. The vehicle can be towed or a citation issued,” Winter said. “If there was a person there, and we can talk with them, we can work with them.”

