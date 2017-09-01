Burnet shuts out Austin Reagan 30-0 in season opener

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

AUSTIN — The Burnet Bulldogs used a variety of weapons Aug. 31 as they opened the 2017 football season with a 30-0 win over the Austin Reagan Raiders at Nelson Field.

Chandler Galban, in his varsity debut as the Bulldogs quarterback, threw for two touchdown passes, one to Blaine Burkhalter in the first quarter and a second to Jordan Godfrey in the second quarter. Ian Carter broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, while Jaylen Laidler snatched a Reagan pass and returned it for a 30-yard score off the interception.

“Chandler, he wasn’t perfect, and he’ll be the first to tell you that, but I thought he played well for his first time leading the offense in a game,” Burnet head coach Kurt Jones said. “He made a lot of good things happen, showed a lot of poise.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs limited big plays by the Raiders. Reagan managed a couple of sustained drives, but the Burnet defense maintained its composure to shut out the Raiders.

“We had lots of swarming to the ball, and we tackled well,” Jones said of the defense. “They really did a good job out there.”

The Bulldogs flexed their offensive muscle early on the first drive of the game.

On the second play from scrimmage, wide receiver Sterling Galban reminded everyone why he’s such a threat. He caught a short pass near the Reagan sideline, but found a mess of Raiders waiting for him. The senior wide receiver reversed directions and cut across the gridiron before turning upfield for a 16-yard gain.

Ten plays later, Chandler Galban connected with Blaine Burkhalter for a 19-yard touchdown.

On their first driver of the game, the Raiders began moving down the field, starting from their 23-yard line. They eventually worked their way to the Bulldogs’ 34-yard line in a fourth-and-one situation. Reagan opted to go for a first down, but the Burnet defense turned them away.

The two teams traded the ball back and forth, one exchange coming off Burnet’s Dylan Wilson recovering a Reagan fumble, but it wouldn’t be until about a minute left in the half that the score changed.

This time, Chandler Galban found Jordan Godfrey over the middle for a 25-yard touchdown, sending Burnet into the half with a 14-0 lead.

Late in the third quarter, Carter added to the Burnet tally with his 69-yard rushing touchdown.

Then, about 38 seconds later, Laidler grabbed the Raider pass and returned it for a touchdown, putting Burnet up 30-0 after a two-point conversion.

Jones credited the Bulldogs’ ability to stay focused as one of the reasons for the win.

“I think we were a little more disciplined than they were tonight,” the coach said. “With the exception, I believe, that one turnover, we took care of the ball. When you eliminate turnovers and take advantage of their turnovers, well, you give yourself a chance to win.

“I’m just proud of the boys and how they played tonight,” Jones added.

The Bulldogs travel to Marble Falls on Friday, Sept. 8, for the Burnet County rivalry game. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m.

