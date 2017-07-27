Granite Shoals moving ahead with re-annexation of Beaver Island and Web Isle

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

GRANITE SHOALS — The Granite Shoals City Council gave its approval to begin the process of re-annexing Beaver Island and Web Isle during its regular meeting July 25.

This follows an agreement between the city and residents of the island and the isle that, after seven years, the two would be re-annexed into the city of Granite Shoals.

The city had previously annexed the two areas, but following a lawsuit brought by the residents of those communities that was settled out of court, Web Isle and Beaver Island were able to temporarily separate themselves from Granite Shoals in 2011.

“The council decided they’d like to proceed with the annexation,” City Manager Ken Nickel said about the recent decision. “I’ve been contacted by a number of folks from Beaver Island. I’m not anticipating any pushback.”

The city has sent notices to property owners, service providers, and railroads of the intention to annex by Dec. 31. Residents of Beaver Island and Web Isle would begin 2018 as a part of Granite Shoals.

The council will hold hearings on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, both Tuesdays, and will consider the annexation ordinance during its regular meeting Sept. 26.

Nickel said re-annexing the two communities makes sense because the city already provides some services to those areas.

“We are providing a number of services to them already, from water to roads,” he said. “We’ve been working with Beaver Island and Web Isle when Lake LBJ was lowered (in the beginning of this year). We helped provide dumpsters in the parks. When there was a need for a paved entryway, we helped with costs. This is something we haven’t done or anything we haven’t talked about.”

It just makes sense to re-annex both to be part of the city’s tax base, the city manager added.

OTHER PROJECTS

Granite Shoals residents also will need to find an alternate route Thursday, July 27, through Wednesday, Aug. 9, for a stretch of Hill Wood Drive. Crews will be fixing a low-water crossing on that road between Woodland Hills Drive and Sherwood Forest Drive during that period.

A concrete apron of 40 feet by 20 feet on both sides of the crossing will be added.

“We’re having a difficult time maintaining asphalt or granite gravel with the water sometimes,” Nickel said. “We’ll take out the granite gravel and put concrete to help the structure and integrity of the road.”

The cost of the project is $11,000, and city officials want the work completed before the start of the 2017-18 school year.

“It’s on a bus route,” Nickel said. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and the short notice, but it’s the right thing for the integrity of the road.”

City officials also told the council that the Texas Department of Transportation will put a traffic light in front of Prairie Creek Road and RR 1431 in 2018.

On Saturday, July 29, the Road Bond Education Committee will hold a town hall meeting from 9-11 a.m. at the Granite Shoals Fire Hall, 8410 RR 1431 West. Committee chairman Eric Tanner and the members will give background information on the committee, talk about its purpose, and give updates. Attendees will be able to ask questions.

JUDGE’S CONTRACT EXTENDED

The council also voted to extend Municipal Judge Frank Reilly’s contract another two years at $1,000 per month.

“He’s a resident of this area and adds vast amounts of knowledge on how the city runs in the past,” Nickel said. “It’s a good match for the city and Judge Reilly. He cares about what’s happening in Granite Shoals. I’m excited about having him for two years.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com