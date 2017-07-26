Thieves steal cash, cause damage at Noon Spoon in Marble Falls

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — A popular eatery closed its doors for at least a day after thieves took several hundred dollars and destroyed items in the kitchen area overnight, according to a Marble Falls Police Department report.

The break-in happened sometime after dark July 25 or possibly in the early morning hours of July 26 at Noon Spoon Cafe, located in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue in Marble Falls.

“Some neighbors reported they heard dogs barking late at night but were not sure of the time,” Sgt. Trisha Ratliff said. “It appears that the suspect made entry through a broken window, went inside the restaurant, stole some cash, and vandalized the kitchen.”

Thieves not only swiped about $300 in cash but made a mess in the kitchen.

“They broke some dinnerware, threw food on the floor,” Ratliff said. “We’re still working to obtain a hard figure on that.

“Probably the biggest monetary hit that the restaurant took is the fact they weren’t able to open for the lunchtime rush,” she added.

Authorities are continuing to sift through clues and asking for the public’s help.

“We’re still checking the surrounding area to see if there’s video available at another business or nearby,” Ratliff said. “The investigation is still underway, but any information they would like to provide, please call the police department.”

To offer a tip, call the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611.

