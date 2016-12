FROM STAFF REPORTS

Drivers along U.S. 281 in Marble Falls may notice a new sign announcing the construction of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant. The Chick-fil-A will be located at the intersection of Commerce and the 2100 block of U.S. 281, the site of the former Edgar Funeral Home.

In August, Marble Falls City Manager said in a previous story that he believed the restaurant could open “in the early part of 2017.”