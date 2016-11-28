Two dead in back-to-back crashes on Texas 71 near Spicewood

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

SPICEWOOD — Two unidentified people died in back-to-back crashes Nov. 28 on Texas 71 involving two cars and a semi-truck attempting to avoid the initial collision, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The wrecks were reported at about 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of Fall Creek Estates Drive in Blanco County in a small section of highway between Burnet and Llano counties, authorities reported.

Initial reports revealed the driver of a Subaru passenger car was “driving erratic” on Texas 71 before the crash, DPS Trooper Robbie Barrera said.

“There were 9-1-1 reports of … a vehicle that was driving unsafe to Travis County and Burnet County (dispatch). The Subaru was involved in the crash. He was going in and out of traffic,” Barrera said. “For whatever reason, he was eastbound traveling towards Austin. He traveled into the westbound lane, where (a) white passenger car was traveling westbound. The two cars collided head-on in the front passenger sides of the vehicles.”

A female passenger and a juvenile passenger in the white car were pronounced dead at the scene, Barrera confirmed.

Investigators have withheld the names of the victims pending notification of family and an initial report by troopers at the scene.

“After this crash occurred, there was a second crash that occurred in the same place … (involving) a truck (and) tractor trailer,” Barrera said. “The driver was trying to avoid the crash that just occurred.”

The semi-truck collided with the Subaru, the report stated.

“(The semi-truck driver) was hauling (material for) metal (buildings),” said Patsy Lester, EMS director for the Spicewood Volunteer Fire Department.

Male drivers in both cars were airlifted to University Medical Center Brackenridge in Austin. Their conditions are pending.

Barrera added that it remains “unknown if anyone had seatbelts on.”

The semi-truck driver was not injured, the DPS report stated.

All four lanes of traffic remained closed for several hours.

“They routed people through Pale Face Ranch Road (in Travis County) down through Spicewood near the (Spicewood General) Store,” Lester said.

Crews rerouted motorists through Barton Creek Lakeside subdivision and onto county roads 404 and 413 to an area in Burnet County.

connie@thepicayune.com