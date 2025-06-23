COMMUNITY EVENTS: Week of June 16
Here’s what’s happening the week of June 23 across the Highland Lakes. For more, visit the 101HighlandLakes.com Events Calendar or Community Calendar. You can even submit your own event. Click on the following links for more details.
- St. Peter’s Vacation Bible School for grades K-5 is Monday-Friday, June 23-27, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Free.
- Week 2 of a children’s summer art program at Highland Arts Gallery in Marble Falls is Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon each day. Free; registration required.
- The Buchanan Art Gallery’s Youth Art Academy for ages 10-13 is Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to noon each day. Free; registration required.
- A Bertram Library summer reading program on “Wildlife on the Move” is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 25. The free event features live reptiles.
- Teen Time: Empire is Thursday, June 26, at 2 p.m. at the Herman Brown Free Library in Burnet. Teens will play a “guess who” game of opposites. Free.
- Reclaim Arts Academy presents “The Princess & The Shoemaker” at First Baptist Church of Marble Falls. Performances are Friday and Saturday.
- “Hidden History of Burnet County” author Suzanne Freeman will discuss her new book at Lakeshore Library in Buchanan Dam on Friday, June 27, at 2 p.m.
- The free Marble Falls Summer Concert Series presents LC Rocks with a 1980s rock tribute at 7 p.m. Friday at the Johnson Park amphitheater. Bring a chair.
- The Burnet VFW hosts a free luncheon for women veterans at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 28. A guest speaker with Women Veterans Alliance will talk about benefits and local community resources.
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.