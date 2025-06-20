Burnet County Jail bookings for June 13-19, 2025

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail from June 13-19, 2025, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joni Marie Boggs, 40, of Levelland was arrested June 13 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): public intoxication. Released June 14 on personal recognizance.

Mark Elliott Boggs, 46, of Levelland was arrested June 13 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released June 14 on $1,500 bond.

Aurelio De La Rosa-Diaz, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 13 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to appear, not secured by a seatbelt-passenger. Released June 14 on $500 in bonds.

Lauren Ashley Eckles, 32, of Lampasas was arrested June 13 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $20,000 in bonds.

Angelique Marie Guzman, 30, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 13 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Tibor Adam Hinge, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 13 by BCSO: interfering with an emergency request for assistance (2 counts), continuous violence against the family.

Richard Aaron Lawson, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 13 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 17 on $7,500 bond.

Eddie Garcia Lopez, 36, of Austin was arrested June 13 by BCSO: theft of property (2 counts). Released same day on $5,000 in bonds.

Chanelle Leigh Martin, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested June 13 by MFPD: bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Kyle David Mayhone, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested June 13 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released June 16 on personal recognizance.

Stephanie Catherine Reyes, 47, of Burnet was arrested June 13 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid. Released June 14 on $1,500 bond.

Cruz Flores III, 30, of San Antonio was arrested June 14 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): boating while intoxicated. Released June 15 on $1,500 bond.

Edgar Miguel Garibay, 49, of Magnolia was arrested June 14 by BPD: operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Hector Albarran-Arcadio, 19, of Kingsland was arrested June 15 by GSPD: stalking, unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit material. Released June 17 on $50,500 in bonds.

Jeremy Michael Byrd, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested June 15 by MFPD: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, failure to appear-burglary of vehicles, driving while license is invalid. Released June 16 on $31,500 in bonds.

Jennifer Ann Martin, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 15 by GSPD: violation of bond/protective order. Released June 16 on $2,500 bond.

Brandon Barrios-Jimenez, 30, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 16 by BPD: failure to appear-arraignment-theft of property, speeding in a school zone, expired driver’s license, expired registration, failure to appear.

Brandon Barrios-Jimenez, 30, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 16 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Kyle Stephen Bogart, 39, of Bertram was arrested June 16 by BCSO: SRA-sex offender’s duty to register.

Abraham Castrejon-Canales, 45, was arrested June 16 by BCSO: ICE detainer. Released June 17 to ICE.

Jacob Daniel Garcia, 35, of Bertram was arrested June 16 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released June 17 on $3,000 bond.

Josue Gonzales, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested June 16 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-expired registration.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 17 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid with no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), failure to appear.

Pasha Golovin, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 17 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released June 18 on personal recognizance.

Paul Hernandez-Guzman, 41, was arrested June 17 by BCSO: ICE detainer. Released June 18 to ICE.

Arthur Odell Hopkins, 45, of Bertram was arrested June 17 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released June 19 on $5,000 bond.

Angelita Pacheco Rodriguez, 49, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 17 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremiah Edwin Ruddick, 18, of Burnet was arrested June 17 by BPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released June 18 on $1,500 bond.

Drew Kelly Shelby Sr., 64, of Round Mountain was arrested June 17 by BCSO: parole violation.

Michael Anthony Tobeck, 36, of Pasadena was arrested June 17 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Ralph Willis IV, 27, of Lockhart was arrested June 17 by an out-of-county agency (OOC): bench warrant-hold.

Michael Scott Andrews, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 18 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 18 by BCSO: failure to appear-burglary of vehicles.

Cecial Kyle Crawford, 20, of Burnet was arrested June 18 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 19 on $5,000 bond.

Ruben Tyler Crawford, 27, of Stephenville was arrested June 18 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Tasheena Dannielle Curtis, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested June 18 by GSPD: burglary of a habitation-intending other felony.

Juan Dorado-Flores, 37, was arrested June 18 by BCSO: ICE detainer. Released June 19 to ICE.

William Darrel Martin, 45, of Kingsland was arrested June 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while license is invalid.

Jennifer Alexander Rodriguez, 18, of Kingsland was arrested June 18 by BCSO: assault. Released June 19 on $500 bond.

Carl Zachery Wesson, 41, of Gunnison, Colorado, was arrested June 18 by MFPD: public intoxication, assault. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Cosmo Nevada Carney, 43, of Burnet was arrested June 19 by BPD: violation of bond/protective order.

Sergio Cruz-Ortiz, 27, of Round Rock was arrested June 19 by BPD: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid.

Alice Marie Lerma, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested June 19 by MFPD: criminal mischief.

Erick Nathaniel Reed, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested June 19 by MFPD: theft.

Richard Alle Tolbert, 35, of Burnet was arrested June 19 by BPD: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

