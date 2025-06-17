Suspect sought in attempted abduction of two Johnson City children

Johnson City police posted these photos on the department’s Facebook page asking the public to help identify the woman, who is a suspect in the attempted abduction of two children from a housing complex in the 300 block of North Winters Furr. Courtesy images

The Johnson City Police Department posted on its Facebook page a photo of a person of interest in an attempted abduction June 16 of two children in the 300 block of North Winters Furr near Creekview Apartments. Both children are safe.

The woman, called a “person of interest” and a “suspect” in the social media post, is described by police as being of above-average height, between 30 and 40 years old, and having brightly dyed-orange hair and multiple tattoos.

“One witness mentioned a tattoo of the State of Texas on her leg,” reads the Facebook post.

JCPD, in coordination with the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the Monday emergency call. According to police, one child escaped and ran to safety. The second was reportedly taken by the suspect to a gas station off of U.S. 281 in Johnson City.

“Thankfully, the child’s father was notified and was able to safely recover the child,” the Facebook post continues. “The suspect then fled the scene.”

Anyone with information about the attempted abduction is asked to immediately call the Johnson City Police Department at 830-868-7111 ext. 3.

“Your assistance is greatly appreciated as we continue to investigate this serious matter,” the department’s Facebook post reads. “Please share to help us reach as many people as possible. Your help is critical. Let’s keep our community safe.”

The JCPD’s call for information was shared on the Marble Falls Police Department’s social media soon after it was originally posted.

