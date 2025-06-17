COMMUNITY EVENTS: Week of June 16
Here’s what’s happening the week of June 16 across the Highland Lakes. For more, visit the 101HighlandLakes.com Events Calendar or Community Calendar. You can even submit your own event. Click on the following links for more details.
- Children’s Summer Art Program is Monday-Friday, June 16-20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Highland Arts Guild and Gallery in downtown Marble Falls. Another session is June 23-27. Free. Online registration.
- The Herman Brown Free Library’s summer reading program features “A Knight’s Tale” by Twisty Art at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 18. Takes place at the AgriLife building in Burnet.
- Learn how to make a sheep by needle felting during a workshop on Wednesday and Thursday, June 18-19, at Buchanan Art Gallery. Cost is $35. Registration required.
- The Highland Lakes Ukelele Club meets Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Marble Falls Public Library. No experience needed; all ages welcome. The club has loaner instruments available.
- Indie Board Game Night is 4 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Itsy-Bit Arcade in Burnet. Play a game made by a local independent board game maker. Free and open to the community.
- The B.K. Bones Dinosaur Show is Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Bertram Library. The event is part of the summer reading program.
- Derek Spence performs a tribute to George Strait during a Marble Falls Summer Concert Series show at 7 p.m. Friday in Johnson Park. Free.
- The Stonewall Peach Jamboree is Thursday-Saturday, June 19-21. Festival features a parade, rodeo, and plenty of peachy fun. Live music after the rodeo by Wade Bowen on Friday and Cody Canada & The Departed on Saturday.
- “Oklahoma!” is on stage at Hill Country Community Theatre through June 29. Tickets required. This week’s shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
- A Freedom Day celebration of Juneteenth is Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Westside Park in Marble Falls. Free.
- Marble Falls marks Make Music Day on Saturday with several events. All free; all ages. No musical talent needed.
