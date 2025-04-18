Burnet County Jail bookings for April 9-17, 2025

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail from April 9-17, 2025, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Alexander Joseph Cuevas, 24, of Burnet was arrested April 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released April 10 on $4,500 in bonds.

Colton Ray Grumbles, 29, of Liberty Hill was arrested April 9 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-evading arrest/detention wiht a vehicle. Released April 16 on credit for time served.

Brian Paul Standerfer, 47, of Waco was arrested April 9 by BCSO: surety surrender-sex offender’s duty to register.

Cory Brandon Tolliver, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 9 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), bond withdrawal-indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Helen Laverne Barrios, 46, of Bertram was arrested April 10 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): duty on striking an unattended vehicle. Released same day on $500 bond.

Michael Andrew Hernandez, 46, of Bertram was arrested April 10 by BCSO: assault on a pregnant person, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily injury, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person-reckless bodily injury. Released April 12 on $40,000 in bonds.

Yony Omar Mejia-Deras, 26, of Austin was arrested April 10 by BPD: failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, not secured by a seatbelt-passenger, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Yony Omar Mejia-Deras, 26, of Austin was arrested April 10 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Davis Cyler Newberg, 21, of Spicewood was arrested April 10 by BCSO: criminal mischief. Released April 11 on $1,500 bond.

Jesus Salinas, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested April 10 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear-felony.

Franklin Lee Skinner, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 10 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 10 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-theft of a firearm, bond withdrawal-burglary of a building, surety of surrender-theft of a firearm, surety surrender-burglary of a building, surety surrender-theft of property, theft of property (2 counts). Released April 15 to an outside agency.

Mario Chalpeno, 52, was arrested April 11 by BCSO: ICE detainer. Released April 13 to ICE.

Elijah Ben Chaney, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested April 11 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, no motorcycle endorsement on driver’s license. Released April 12 on personal recognizance.

Jennifer Eckels, 44, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 11 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-theft of property.

Pedro Martinez Garcia, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 11 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): SRA-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Shawn Michael Peterson, 53, of Killeen was arrested April 11 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Kent Edward Strawn, 36, of Spicewood was arrested April 11 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): theft of property. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Cherish Pearl White, 24, of Burnet was arrested April 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Fonseca, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested April 12 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, intefering with public duties, driving under the influence-minor. Released April 14 on $27,000 in bonds.

Jacob Andrew Leader, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested April 12 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released April 13 on $5,500 in bonds.

Anthony Nomura III, 34, of Nederland was arrested April 12 by BCSO: parole violation, unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction.

William Morris Pecht, 62, of Burnet was arrested April 13 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released same day on $5,000 in bonds.

Michael Cody Schroeder, 54, of Spring Branch was arrested April 13 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released April 14 on $2,500 bond.

Jonathan Brice Stokes, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 13 by BPD: assault on a family/household member-impeding breathing. Released April 14 on $15,000 bond.

Felipe Tapia, 39, of Bertram was arrested April 13 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Robert Todd Beasley, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 14 by GSPD: violation of a city ordinance-animal at large (2 counts), capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day after paying a fine.

Tasheena Dannielle Curtis, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 14 by GSPD: violation of bond/protective order.

Michael Kris Donan, 53, of Odessa was arrested April 14 by BCSO: cruelty to non-livestock animals (3 counts).

Tyler Park Flowers, 24, of Manor was arrested April 14 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Quincy Qingkang Jette, 19, of Spicewood was arrested April 14 by BCSO: criminal mischief, assault. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Eric Ryan Martinez, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 14 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Stephanie Leigh Saldivar, 63, of Burnet was arrested April 14 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released April 15 on $2,000 in bonds.

Felipe Sandoval-Tapia, 39, of Bertram was arrested April 14 by BCSO: ICE detainer.

Jacob Larry Westerbeck, 38, of San Antonio was arrested April 14 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Cesar Enrique Alvarado, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 15 by GSPD: theft, ICE detainer. Released April 16 to ICE.

Carrie Schieffer Carter, 52, of Bertram was arrested April 15 by BCSO: assault on a security officer. Released April 17 on $20,000 bond.

Jessica Lynn Cooksey, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 15 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released April 16 on personal recognizance.

Jacob Lanny Crispell, 25, of Kingsland was arrested April 15 by GSPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, theft of property.

Tasheena Dannielle Curtis, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Michael Kris Donan, 53, of Odessa was arrested April 15 by BCSO: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility (2 counts).

Richard Lee Golden, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested April 15 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated, commitment-failure to report a felony-serious bodily injury.

Jose Armando Leon, 46, of Burnet was arrested April 15 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 16 on $5,000 bond.

Maria Lizber Osorio-Salas, 39, of Bertram was arrested April 15 by ICE: detainer. Released April 17 to ICE.

Maria Lizber Osorio-Salas, 39, of Bertram was arrested April 15 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.

Zachary Evan Pochkowski, 28, of Loveland, Colorado, was arrested April 15 by BPD: failure to comply.

Samantha Moreno Smith, 33, of Bertram was arrested April 15 by BCSO: surety surrender-interfering with an emergency request for assistance, surety surrender-injury to a child/elderly person with intent of bodily injury, obstruction/retaliation.

Ashlyn Nicole Watkins, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 15 by BPD: engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property.

Jimmy Ray Herron Jr., 42, of Burnet was arrested April 16 by BPD: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated. Released April 17 on $10,000 bond.

Sean Paul Jimenez, 17, of Meadowlakes was arrested April 16 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention, criminal trespass, minor in possession of a tobacco product. Released April 17 on $4,500 in bonds.

Amanda Christine Meyer, 43, of Burnet was arrested April 16 by BCSO: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, aggravated perjury, insuffient bond-fraudulent use/posession of identifying information.

Jorge Zelaya-Arteaga, 23, of Kingsland was arrested April 16 by BCSO: failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Christopher Antony Elliott, 20, of Kingsland was arrested April 17 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Melissa Ann England, 33, of Kingsland was arrested April 17 by GSPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid (2 counts), driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Rebekah Ann Evans, 38, of Llano was arrested April 17 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Jacob Len Fine, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested April 17 by MFPD: stalking.

Courtney Jo Gadus, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 17 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to appear/bail jumping. Released same day to an outside agency.

Preston An Harlow, 35, of Midland was arrested April 17 by GSPD: capias pro fine-open container-driver.

Francis Lynell Young, 76, of Marble Falls was arrested April 17 by BPD: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person (2 counts). Released same day on $10,000 in bonds.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.