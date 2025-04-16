Property appraisals out; one month to protest

The central appraisal districts in Burnet and Llano counties sent out notices of preliminary property values to residents Tuesday, April 15. Property owners have 30 days to issue a protest if they don’t think the numbers add up.

The property value appraisal protest process is a critical right of Texas taxpayers, and understanding the steps involved could determine whether or not you spend thousands more in taxes every year.

The protest window closes on May 15, or 30 days from the date of notice, depending on whichever is later. Not all properties are guaranteed a notice, so the May 15 date is crucial to keep on your calendar.

“A lot of people, in my mind, think (protesting) wont help, so they don’t even try,” Burnet County Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle told DailyTrib.com. “I figure if you can help lay it out in a step-by-step-method, then more people will protest.”

Beierle said the top query he gets from his constituents is regarding changes in property appraisals year to year and the resulting changes in property tax payments. He shared tips for filing a protest on his official Facebook page.

While the commissioners courts in Burnet and Llano counties set tax rates, as taxing entities, they do not assess the value of the properties being taxed. That falls to the central appraisal districts.

“We have preliminary numbers. That’s all these are,” explained Burnet Central Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Stan Hemphill.

The numbers that Highland Lakes residents see on their notices are not set in stone. They are initially determined based on numerous factors, including a sales comparison to similar properties in the area; the size, age, and location of the property; and the estimated cost to replace a structure if it had to be rebuilt.

The local central appraisal districts will accept protests until the window closes in May, then use those final numbers to create certified appraisals for their respective counties, which will allow taxing entities like cities, county governments, and school districts to begin setting their budgets for the fiscal year. The certified appraisals must be issued by July 25 under Texas state law.

Hemphill shared preliminary numbers with DailyTrib.com regarding changes in appraised property values in Burnet County from 2024 to 2025. The corresponding numbers from the Llano CAD were not available at the time of this article’s publication.

Preliminary Burnet County numbers, 2024 to 2025

Burnet County’s overall taxable property value increased 7.14 percent from about $10.98 billion in 2024 to around $11.79 billion in 2025.

The average taxable homesteads in the county’s taxing units changed as follows:

Burnet County, up 7.52 percent from $430,940 to $463,353

City of Bertram, up 5.53 percent from $269,991 to $284,928

City of Burnet, up 6.29 percent from $321,723 to $341,968

City of Cottonwood Shores, up 2.01 percent from $286,589 to $292,354

City of Granite Shoals, up 9.64 percent from $366,806 to $402,187

City of Highland Haven, up 9.14 percent from $646,933 to $706,111

City of Marble Falls, up 7.5 percent from $382,437 to $411,151

City of Meadowlakes, up 7.42 percent from $466,566 to $501,213

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, up 9.84 percent from $304,476 to $334,438

Marble Falls Independent School District, up 9.03 percent from $371,570 to $405,145

Protest resources

Visit the Burnet Central Appraisal District or Llano Central Appraisal District online portals to create or log in to your account, which grants access to your appraised property value and filing protests or appeals.

A protest form must be submitted to the appropriate CAD before a protest can be considered. This form can be found at this link.

The Burnet Central Appraisal District may be contacted at 512-756-8291 or info@burnetad.org. Visit in person from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday at 223 S. Pierce St. in Burnet.

The Llano Central Appraisal District may be contacted at 325-247-3065 or info@llanocad.net. Visit in person from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 103 E. Sandstone St. in Llano.

Protests require good contact information from the protester and relevant materials to back up a protest such as photos, a private appraisal, detailed descriptions, or closing statements on a recent purchase.

If the appraisal district believes there is enough evidence warranted for a change, a “settlement” may be offered, in which the district will send an adjusted appraisal to the protester. This settlement offer must be signed and resubmitted before it can be accepted.

If the appraisal district receives a protest it does not agree with, a hearing will be set and the protester will be given 15 days’ notice before they have an opportunity to come before the district’s appraisal review board and plead their case.

Hearings are typically held from mid-May to early July before the appraisals are fully certified.

Learn more about appraisals and protests through the Texas Comptroller Office online.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.