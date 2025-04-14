SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 7¢ per day.

Subscribe Now or Log In

COMMUNITY EVENTS: Week of April 14

04/14/25 | Jennifer Greenwell

Here’s what’s happening the week of April 14 across the Highland Lakes. For more, visit the 101HighlandLakes.com Events Calendar or Community Calendar. You can even submit your own event. Click on the following links for more details.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

Photos: Bluebonnet festival in full bloom

04/14/25 | DailyTrib.com

PEC’s free kids summer camp open for registration

04/14/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Bluebonnet Festival blooms in Burnet

04/03/25 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *