COMMUNITY EVENTS: Week of April 14
Here's what's happening the week of April 14 across the Highland Lakes.
- Granite Shoals Senior Citizens Program gathering is April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Granite Shoals Community Center. Ages 55 and up are invited for games, lunch, a presentation, and socializing. (Free)
- The Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association presents ‘Xeriscapes and Other Low-water Landscapes‘ on April 17 at 2 p.m. in Burnet. (Free)
- Burnet Project Graduation presents Donkey Basketball on April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Burnet Middle School gym.
- Lake Buchanan Conservation Corp. golf tournament is April 18 at Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet.
- Longhorn Cavern State Park is hosting free Easter egg scavenger hunts for kids April 18 through April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ms Lollipop’s Good Friday Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt will take place in downtown Marble Falls on April 18 at 10:45 a.m. Photos with the Easter Bunny start at 10 a.m.
- A community-wide Good Friday service is 6 p.m. April 18 at Johnson Park in Marble Falls. Hosted by Highland Lakes Crisis Center and a partnership of local churches. Free food at 5:30 p.m.
- The City of Granite Shoals is hosting an Easter egg hunt in Quarry Park on April 19 at 11 a.m.
- Spicewood Community Library’s Easter egg hunt for kids is April 19 at 10:30 a.m. (Free)
- Wakepoint Eggstravaganza is April 19 from 1-3 p.m. at Wakepoint LBJ in Kingsland. (Free)
- REAL Student Ministries at First Methodist Church is hosting a pre-teen and teen Easter egg hunt April 20 at 10 a.m. at the Marble Falls church. (Free)
