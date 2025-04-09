Burnet County Jail bookings for April 4-8, 2025

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail from April 4-8, 2025, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Eli Roy Bernal, 32, of Kingsland was arrested April 4 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): theft of material.

Eli Roy Bernal, 32, of Kingsland was arrested April 4 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance.

William Randall Brunson, 34, of Bertram was arrested April 4 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Anton Burks, 38, of Hoover’s Valley was arrested April 4 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released April 6 on credit for time served.

Martin Ismael Garcia, 23, of Waco was arrested April 4 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 4 by BCSO: parole violation.

Rachel Lynn Schnitzler, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 4 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Keisha Marie Semanovich, 45, of Burnet was arrested April 4 by BCSO: commitment-tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Released April 6 on credit for time served.

Kristan Hope Jeansonne, 44, of Austin was arrested April 5 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order, driving while license is invalid, driving while intoxicated. Released April 6 on $3,000 in bonds.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested April 6 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): criminal mischief.

Joseph Mason Essler, 33, of Selma was arrested April 6 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released April 7 on $2,500 bond.

Jesse Garza Jr., 50, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 6 by GSPD: motion to revoke probation-cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Fernando Jaramillo-Macedo, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 6 by GSPD: unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.

Kristin Nicole Moseley, 44, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 6 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Tommy Dean Perkins, 41, of Burnet was arrested April 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released April 7 on $1,500 bond.

Zachary Aaron Roberts, 45, of Greeley, Colorado, was arrested April 6 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Alexi Ulloa-Flores, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 6 by BCSO: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer.

Alexi Ulloa-Flores, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 6 by GSPD: duty on striking highway fixture/landscape.

Jose Franco Archaga-Estrada, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested April 7 by ICE: detainer.

Jose Franco Archaga-Estrada, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested April 7 by DPS: no driver’s license.

Melissa Dyan Bulak, 41, of Austin was arrested April 7 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released April 8 on $1,500 bond.

Jonathan Michael Friedlander, 38, of Lampasas was arrested April 7 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid. Released April 8 on $3,000 bond.

Colton Allen Gumbert, 31, of Kingsland was arrested April 7 by BCSO: surety surrender-engaging in organized criminal activity, surety surrender-theft of property.

Gustavo Marines, 43, of Austin was arrested April 7 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Alyssa Denae Moss, 30, of Burnet was arrested April 7 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a dangerous drug, insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $8,000 in bonds.

Ashley Megan Orsak, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested April 7 by MFPD: capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Cirenia Rodriguez, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 7 by MFPD: theft of property.

Patrick Kyle Baugh, 34, of Kingsland was arrested April 8 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Travis John Chittim, 36, of Burnet was arrested April 8 by BCSO: harassment.

David Jordan Denham, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested April 8 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid.

Jose Manuel Garcia, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 8 by MFPD: assault.

Heric Gonzalez-Alvarado, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 8 by BCSO: no driver’s license.

Phoenix Allen Key, 22, of Burnet was arrested April 8 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Cirenia Rodriguez, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 8 by ICE: detainer.

Jarren Dashon Washington, 23, of Houston was arrested April 8 by BCSO: failure to appear-smuggling of persons (5 counts), failure to appear-assault on a family member, probation violation-criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

