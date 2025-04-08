COMMUNITY EVENTS: Week of April 7
Here’s what’s happening the week of April 7 across the Highland Lakes. For more things to do, visit the 101HighlandLakes.com Events Calendar or Community Calendar. You can even submit your own event. Click on the following links for more details about each of the following events.
- Bunny Story Time (with real bunnies!) at the Marble Falls Public Library is Thursday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m. Free.
- The Bluebonnet Festival is Friday-Sunday, April 11-13, on the Burnet square. Features parades, live music, vendors, a fun run, a demolition derby, a car show, and more.
- Keep Kingsland Beautiful spring clean takes place Saturday, April 12. Meet at 9 a.m. at Prosperity Bank.
- Let’s Go Fly A Kite in Granite Shoals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the airport. Bring your own kite or purchase one starting at $5.
- Chalk the Park 5K Color Run and Chalk Competition takes place at Badu Park in Llano on Saturday, April 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Inks Lake State Park hosts a Fun for All Day with activities for visitors of all abilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12.
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.