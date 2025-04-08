BCSO suspects more ‘fowl play’ after cockfighting arrest 

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office booked Benjamin Aguilar Perez, 52, of Pflugerville on a cockfighting charge in March and released him to Immigration and Customs Enforcement as he was in the United States illegally. Burnet County Jail photo

Burnet County law enforcement is investigating a possible cockfighting ring after the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of nine roosters in mid-March.

Benjamin Aguilar Perez, 52, of Pflugerville was arrested during a March 16 traffic violation stop in Burnet County after deputies found cockfighting paraphernalia in his vehicle, including metal spurs that attach to the legs of roosters to make fights deadlier. He was booked into the Burnet County Jail on a cockfighting charge.

Cockfighting, or using domesticated roosters to fight as a spectator/gambling sport, is a crime in all 50 states. In Texas, a conviction can result in two years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Deputies also discovered that Perez was in the United States illegally, and he was released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Austin.

“We’re still investigating the rest of it,” Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Sorenson told DailyTrib.com. “We’ve heard about (cockfighting), we talk about it, we know it’s against the law, but I have not seen it in this county before.”

Sorenson believes more people are involved in the illicit activity, and the BCSO is still investigating as of April 8. He did not give details on a possible fighting site. Nine roosters were seized following the Burnet County arrest of Benjamin Aguilar Perez in March, who was charged with cockfighting. The animals were euthanized by court order, reportedly being too vicious to rehabilitate or keep with other birds. Burnet County Sheriff’s Office photo

The nine roosters seized during Perez’s arrest were euthanized by court order after being held for 10 days. Sorenson told DailyTrib.com the animals were vicious and difficult to approach, making it challenging to rehome them.

“That’s a shame, because they’re raised for that purpose (of fighting),” he said.

Sorenson also addressed the immigration status of Perez, stating BCSO was following protocol by detaining him for ICE officers.

“We’re not out looking (for illegal immigrants), but if we find someone who has broken the law, and they happen to be here illegally, we follow the process,” he said.

Perez has a history of illegal immigration. He was previously arrested in 1999 in Burnet County and detained by the now-defunct Immigration and Naturalization Service.

