Burnet County Jail bookings for March 28-April 3, 2025

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail from March 28-April 3, 2025, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested March 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-burglary of a habitation. Released March 30 on credit for time served.

Tabitha Brewer, 41, of Bastrop was arrested March 28 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Devin Michael Broaddus, 32, of Georgetown was arrested March 28 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Tyler Park Flowers, 24, of Manor was arrested March 28 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Joseph Gibson-Gonzales, 35, of Taylor was arrested March 28 by BCSO: engaging in organizaed criminal activities.

Ashton Cole Holloman, 31, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): resisting arrest/search/transport, assault-family violence.

Oscar Lima Zapeta, 32, of Kingsland was arrested March 28 by BCSO: no driver’s license.

Oscar Lima Zapeta, 32, of Kingsland was arrested March 28 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released March 30 to ICE.

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 28 by BCSO: failure to appear-theft of property, bail jumping/failure to appear. Released March 29 on $45,000 in bonds.

Zane Andrew Stedman, 32, of Burnet was arrested March 28 by BPD: public intoxication. Released March 29 on $500 bond.

Molly Hayes Winn, 33, of Llano was arrested March 28 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released March 30 on $2,000 bond.

Matthew Thomas Malone, 19, of Austin was arrested March 29 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Edward Fuentes Martinez Jr., 30, of Burnet was arrested March 29 by BCSO: false report inducing an emergency response. Released March 31 on $5,000 bond.

Esteban De Jesus Valdez, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 29 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid, failure to appear.

Joey Lee Anderson, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested March 30 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 2 on $5,000 bond.

Candice Lee Griffith, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested March 30 by BCSO: prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic facility, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving. Released March 31 on $$26,500 in bonds.

Esteban De Jesus Valdez, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested March 30 by BCSO: failure to appear-failure to appear, failure to appear-expired driver’s license. Released March 31 on $3,500 in bonds.

Phillip Garrett Castillo, 29, of Kingsland was arrested March 31 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Kenneth Dean Lester, 59, of Spicewood was arrested March 31 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Lynette Ann Moyer, 44, of Burnet was arrested March 31 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Lucero Omani Perez, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested March 31 by BCSO: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Julian Robles Jr., 44, of Burnet was arrested March 31 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released April 1 on personal recognizance.

Sara Diane Schulte, 41, of Spicewood was arrested March 31 by BCSO: insufficient bond-bail jumping/failure to appear, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released April 3 on $60,000 in bonds.

Ashton Quinn Woodard, 20, of Hobbs, New Mexico, was arrested March 31 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

David James Worley, 38, of Hobbs, New Mexico, was arrested March 31 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Carrie Ann Allen, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 1 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Nicole Diane Amidon, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested April 1 by BPD: theft of property. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

David Victor Flores, 41, of Copperas Cove was arrested April 1 by BCSO: cruelty to non-livestock animals (3 counts).

Emma Flores, 38, of Copperas Cove was arrested April 1 by BCSO: cruelty to non-livestock animals (3 counts). Released same day on personal recognizance.

Tyler Joseph Goetz, 32, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, was arrested April 1 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance (3 counts), unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Timothy Aaron Riley, 47, of Spicewood was arrested April 1 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jose Santos Zamora, 64, of Burnet was arrested April 1 by BPD: assault by contact. Released April 3 on $500 bond.

Ashton Cole Holloman, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 2 by BCSO: SRA-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Ana Lilia Jefferson, 48, of San Antonio was arrested April 2 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Eron Deon Davis, 46, of Leander was arrested April 3 by GSPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

David Victor Flores, 41, of Copperas Cove was arrested April 3 by BCSO: parole violation.

Sean Christopher Jimenez, 30, of Kingsland was arrested April 3 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon into prohibited places.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 3 by GSPD: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent of bodily injury.

Matthew Christopher Waddingham, 35, of Boyd was arrested April 3 by BCSO: failure to appear-adjudication-possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear, forgery of a government/national government instrument, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, theft of property (6 counts).

Kolby Jackson Woods, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 3 by BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

