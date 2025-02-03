Silver Alert for missing Burnet man



The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Michael Pirie, a white, 73-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He was last seen on foot wearing a long-sleeved green shirt and bluejeans at 6:23 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 2300 Block of Texas 29 West in Burnet. BCSO officials believe Pirie’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Anyone with information regarding this Silver Alert, should call 911 or the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.