Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 24-30, 2025

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail from Jan. 24-30, 2025, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Henry Bretherick III, 46, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 24 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jose Bryan Camacho-Reyes, 22, of Leander was arrested Jan. 24 by BCSO: no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jerrod Anderson Cozby, 31, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 24 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

John Calvin Drye, 57, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 24 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): burglary of a habitation.

Jonathan Michael Friedlander, 38, of Lampasas was arrested Jan. 24 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while license is invalid, public intoxication, failure to appear. Released same day on $2,500 in bonds.

Flora Ann Hashaw, 37, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 24 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Alexander Charles Long, 40, of Reeves was arrested Jan. 24 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order. Released Jan. 25 on $5,000 bond.

James Albion Lyon, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 24 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, expired driver’s license, failure to appear. Released Jan. 27 on personal recognizance.

Joshua Allen Nobles, 48, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 24 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teresa Lynn Ozuna, 43, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 24 by BCSO: commitment-Llano County detainer. Released Jan. 26 on credit for time served.

Ricardo Perez-Ramos, 30, of San Antonio was arrested Jan. 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Released Jan. 25 on bond.

Julia Faith Taylor, 26, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 24 by BCSO: criminal mischief. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

James Marcus Burleson, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 25 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Jorge Camacho Jr., 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 25 by BCSO: capias pro fine-running a stop sign, capias pro fine-violation of a promise to appear. Released same day after paying a fine.

Jose Bryan Camacho-Reyes, 22, of Leander was arrested Jan. 25 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Jan. 26 to ICE.

Christopher David Joe Carter, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 25 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Chad Thomas Evans, 36, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 25 by LCSO: detainer.

Brett Wayne Finley, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 25 by LCSO: detainer.

Jared Don Green, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 25 by LCSO: detainer.

Aaron Allen Harris, 29, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 25 by LCSO: detainer.

Christopher Wayne Hoover, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 25 by LCSO: detainer.

Christopher Dewayne Mattox, 38, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 25 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Juan Carlos Rivera, 35, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 25 by LCSO: detainer.

Omar Sandoval, 35, of Fort Worth was arrested Jan. 25 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 27 on credit for time served.

Nestor Suarez-Lopez, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 25 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Wyatt Lee Thompson, 18, of Georgetown was arrested Jan. 25 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released Jan. 26 on $15,000 bond.

Gypsy Gene Tomlinson, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 25 by LCSO: detainer.

Troy Ericson Barnes, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 26 by MFPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Ruben Cano III, 42, of San Antonio was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 28 on $15,500 in bonds.

Sean Thomas Corker, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 26 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): violation of occupational driver’s license. Released Jan. 27 on $1,000 bond.

Ryan Dean Dixon, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 26 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 27 on $20,500 in bonds.

Omar Roberto Rodriguez, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 26 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Bradley Ty Tribble, 31, of Llano was arrested Jan. 26 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unlawful restraint. Released Jan. 27 on $10,000 in bonds.

Jose Enrique Aguilar-Vallejos, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 27 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 29 to ICE.

Jose Enrique Aguilar-Vallejos, 20, was arrested Jan. 27 by MFPD: no driver’s license.

Thomas Newton Hill, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 27 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released Jan. 28 on $2,500 bond.

Erik Richard Moreno, 45, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 27 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Released Jan. 30 on $25,000 bond.

Mario Lionel Moreno, 43, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 27 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 29 on credit for time served.

Eric John Ramirez, 46, of Austin was arrested Jan. 27 by MFPD: assault on a family/household member. Released Jan. 28 on $15,000 bond.

Chase Lee Allen, 32, of Llano was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, surety surrender-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, surety surrender-failure to identify as a fugitive.

Heric Alvarado-Gonzalez, 37, was arrested Jan. 28 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawfully carring a weapon.

Alana Deann Cross, 43, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to report change of address. Released Jan. 29 on $11,500 in bonds.

Alexandria Olicianna Fisher, 22, of New Braunfels was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 29 on $5,000 bond.

Jesse Julio Gonzales, 36, of Lampasas was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO: motion to revoke-burglary of a building, theft of property, criminal trespass.

Damian Angel Ibanez, 18, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 28 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Ervin Mefibos Molina-Jordan, 27, of Federal Way, Washington, was arrested Jan. 28 by ICE: detainer.

Richard Perez, 43, of Cedar Park was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Emmanuel Salazar, 18, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 28 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Devin Michael Wallace, 25, of New Braunfels was arrested Jan. 28 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Jared Lee Fehr, 23, of Llano was arrested Jan. 29 by BCSO: commitment-assault on a peace officer/judge.

Steve Kerwin, 55, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 29 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

Jessica Coraima Oyuela, 31, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 29 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-failure to appear-not secured by a seatbelt, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Richard Perez, 43, of Cedar Park was arrested Jan. 29 by BCSO: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lucas Austin Slay, 18, of Meadowlakes was arrested Jan. 29 by MFPD: speeding (60 mph in a 50-mph zone). Released Jan. 30 on personal recognizance.

Devin Michael Wallace, 25, of New Braunfels was arrested Jan. 29 by BCSO: motion to revoke-indecency with a child-exposure.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 39, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 30 by MFPD: criminal trespass.

John Donley Douglas, 39, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 30 by BPD: possession of marijuana, restriction on window tint, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired driver’s license, failure to appear. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Kristopher Aaron Grundy, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 30 by BCSO: possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua James Heflin, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 30 by BCSO: failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order (3 counts). Released same day on $80,000 in bonds.

Kendra Marie Lewis, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 30 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Christopher Cody Simons, 33, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 30 by BPD: violation of bond/protective order, no seat belt.

Megan Christine Smith, 45, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 30 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor Wayne Wimberly, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 30 by GSPD: violation of bond/protective order-assault/stalking, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.