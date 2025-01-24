Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 17-23, 2025

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail from Jan. 17-23, 2025, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Geena Rae Arellano, 40, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 17 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury.

Christen LouAnne Bogart, 41, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 17 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 19 on credit for time served.

Korey Wilson Buecker, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 17 by BCSO: surety surrender-criminal trespass.

Cosmo Nevada Carney, 43, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 17 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 18 on $5,000 bond.

Jacob Lanny Crispell, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 17 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Aaron Thomas Fulcher, 41, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 17 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Eric Ryan Manthei, 33, of Lago Vista was arrested Jan. 17 by BCSO: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Released same day on $15,200 in bonds.

Samer Salam Shakir, 28, of Austin was arrested Jan. 17 by LCSO: detainer.

Michael Dean Wiley Jr., 43, of Pflugerville was arrested Jan. 17 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Carly Compere Carter, 27, of Comanche was arrested Jan. 18 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 21 on credit for time served.

Matthew George Corker, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 18 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): theft of property. Released Jan. 19 on personal recognizance.

Adelmo Jesus Torres, 35, of Taylor was arrested Jan. 18 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid.

Samantha Deseree Walker, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 18 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kimberly Stephens Briggs, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 19 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): false statement to a police officer/special investigator/law enforcement. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Michael Arce, 66, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 20 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of marijuana.

Arely Flores-Flores, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO: terroristic threat of family/household member, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Arely Flores-Flores, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 20 by ICE: detainer.

Hector Maravilla-Pineda, 28, of San Antonio was arrested Jan. 20 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Alyssa Denae Moss, 29, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 20 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Jan. 21 on $11,000 in bonds.

Anthony Caruso, 57, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 21 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Kylie Morgan Jenkins, 21, of Austin was arrested Jan. 21 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): no driver’s license-enhanced. Released Jan. 22 on $1,500 bond.

Michael Scott Andrews, 42, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 22 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HSBD): failure to appear, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released Jan. 23 on $1,000 in bonds.

Brendon Dean Scott, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 22 by GSPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, failure to identify as a peace officer. Released Jan. 23 on $12,000 in bonds.

Christopher Lee Vaughn, 37, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 22 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Michael Dean Wiley Jr., 43, of Pflugerville was arrested Jan. 22 by BCSO: open container.

Nahomie Rachelle Lash, 41, of Round Mountain was arrested Jan. 23 by BCSO: SRA-driving while intoxicated, SRA-abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence.

Michael Brian Rittenberry, 45, of San Antonio was arrested Jan. 23 by BCSO: interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Christopher Lee Vaughn, 37, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 23 by BCSO: failure to identify as a fugitive.

Johnathon William Weller, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 23 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license plate/registration.

