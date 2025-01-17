Marble Falls pursuit, armed standoff end in arrest

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An armed, 59-year-old Spicewood resident wanted on a “failure to appear” warrant led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit through Marble Falls on Thursday, Jan. 16. No one was injured in the ordeal, but the suspect threatened suicide during a standoff with police and was sent to a hospital after complaining of “chest pains” following his surrender.

According to Marble Falls Police Capt. James Cole, the suspect will likely be arrested shortly after they are released from care at Seton Highland Lakes in Burnet on felony charges of evading arrest in a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The suspect’s identity will be kept confidential until they are officially taken into custody.

“Nobody was hurt, and (the suspect) made it very clear that he did not want to hurt any officers,” Cole told DailyTrib.com.

A Marble Falls Police Department media release issued Thursday stated the chase began around 2:30 p.m. that day after a bondsman contacted MFPD and notified officers a wanted fugitive was passing through the city. The suspect was wanted for failing to appear in court in Llano County on a drug-related offense.

When officers attempted to pull over the suspect’s identified 2010 Ford F-150, a short vehicle pursuit ensued.

The suspect stopped in the 1500 block of Second Street and pulled out a firearm, holding it to his chest and threatening suicide. After about two hours of negotiation, the suspect surrendered and was transported to Ascension Seton.

Several other agencies, including Marble Falls Fire Rescue, Marble Falls Area EMS, the Granite Shoals Police Department, Burnet County Precinct 4 Constable Millicent “Missy” Bindseil, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, were on the scene.

