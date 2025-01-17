Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 9-16, 2025

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail from Jan. 9-16, 2025, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Abree Nicole Evans, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 9 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): capias pro fine-ran a stop sign, failure to appear. Released Jan. 10 on $1,000 bond.

Micah Ingram Saenz, 33, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 9 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): theft of property (2 counts). Released Jan. 13 on $40,000 in bonds.

Kolton William Bauers, 36, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact (2 counts).

Clifton Dean Champlin, 54, of Temple was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Patricia Diaz-Cadena, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 10 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Lisa Arredondo Hinojosa, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jerry Dean Perkins, 54, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released Jan. 11 on $8,500 in bonds.

Mari Kaitlynn Taylor, 25, of Dripping Springs was arrested Jan. 10 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 11 on $6,500 in bonds.

Michael Alexander Wilcox, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 10 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, SRA-possession of marijuana. Released same day on $47,500 in bonds.

Nereo Aguirre-Urbina, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 11 by BCSO: sexual assault of a child.

Nereo Aguirre-Urbina, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 11 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Geena Rae Arellano, 40, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 11 by BPD: prohibited substance in a correctional/civic community facility, violation of bond/protective order.

Martin Rea Estrada, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 11 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 13 on $11,500 in bonds.

Robert Andrew James, 79, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 11 by BCSO: accident involving serious bodily injury. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Henry Thomas Marshall, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 11 by BPD: expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 12 on $500 in bonds.

Ervin Mefibos Molina-Jordan, 27, of Federal Way, Washington, was arrested Jan. 11 by BCSO: sexual assault of a child (2 counts).

Marlin Ediuvany Paez, 22, of Austin was arrested Jan. 11 by DPS: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 12 on $5,000 bond.

Kelly Lynn Torres, 52, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 11 by BPD: capias pro fine-open container-driver, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 14 after laying out a fine.

Elida Abigail Valdez-Alvarado, 22, of Austin was arrested Jan. 11 by DPS: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Jan. 12 on $2,500 bond.

Francisco Javier Avalos, 18, of Stephenville was arrested Jan. 12 by BPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Edwin Barrios Aceituno, 24, of Austin was arrested Jan. 12 by DPS: possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 13 on personal recognizance.

Vernon Dewayne Dyer, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 12 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Released Jan. 13 on $500 in bonds.

Irma Monzon-Mora Sanchez, 54, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 12 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Jan. 13 on $5,000 bond.

Christian Ivan Sanchez-Monzon, 31, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 12 by BCSO: failure to appear-duty on striking an unattended vehicle. Released Jan. 13 on $5,000 bond.

Larry Paul Verret, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 12 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Craig Daniel Walker, 48, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 12 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released Jan. 13 on $500 bond.

Dakota James Chism, 31, of Robstown was arrested Jan. 13 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 14 on $1,500 bond.

Jacob Ryan Worral, 31, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 13 by BCSO: failure to appear-arraignment-failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to appear-arraignment-criminal trespass, pedestrian walking on highway with traffic.

Lelon Ray Brook, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Jett Everett Eason, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14 by DPS: possession of a controlled substance.

Jett Everett Eason, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 15 on $35,000 in bonds.

Christopher Adam Forler, 43, of Cleveland, Texas, was arrested Jan. 14 by MFPD: parole violation.

Patricia B. Solorzano, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 14 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 15 on $1,500 bond.

Laura Nicole Courtney, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 15 by MFPD: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Jason Edward James, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Jan. 15 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Perdomo Johimer Alfredo, 26, of Chicago was arrested Jan. 15 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, tampering with government record-temporary vehicle tag.

Alice Marie Lerma, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 15 by BCSO: criminal mischief.

Edwin Josue Marcano-Salas, 24, of Chicago was arrested Jan. 15 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, ICE detainer.

Irineo Flores-Banda, 41, was arrested Jan. 16 by BCSO: ICE detainer.

Bernardino Navarro Gomez, 58, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 16 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Colton Allen Gumbert, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 16 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury, surety surrender-theft of property.

Carol Ann Maynard, 49, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 16 by BPD: driving while license is invalid (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance.

Jorge Ramirez Jr., 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 16 by BCSO: parole violation.

Travis Ryan Smith, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 16 by MFPD: aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Brandon Lee Vanatta, 27, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 16 by BCSO: insufficient bond-violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $13,000 bond.

Caylund Jacklyn Zamora, 32, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 16 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

