Burnet County Jail bookings

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail starting Dec. 27, 2024, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Pedro Acosta-Quintanilla, 31, of Pflugerville was arrested Dec. 27 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): failure to appear-fleeing a police officer, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer.

Austin Alan Butterfield, 40, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 27 by BCSO: surety surrender-violation of bond/protective order.

Jose Louis Cortez Jr., 50, of Breckenridge was arrested Dec. 27 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

James Carter Kestner, 44, of Nolanville was arrested Dec. 27 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): public intoxication. Released Dec. 28 on personal recognizance.

Nevaeh Ammaire Leras, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 27 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Teri Frances Lum, 74, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 27 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): reckless driving. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 23, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 27 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

David Ray Moore Jr., 46, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 27 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 2 on $1,500 bond.

Phillip Garrett Castillo, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 28 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Darryl Wyman Phelps, 62, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 28 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 31 on $10,000 bond.

Robert Michael Taylor Jr., 51, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 28 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, false drug test-falsification device. Released Jan. 2 on $41,500 in bonds.

Zachary Ryan Baird, 30, of Graham was arrested Dec. 29 by BPD: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, driving while license is invalid, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Rebecca Fay Jowers, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 29 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault on a family/household member, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Tipton Dale Karr, 61, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released Dec. 30 on $500 bond.

Jason John Mata, 50, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 29 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Dec. 30 on $1,500 bond.

Robert Michael Taylor Jr., 51, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 29 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Jamarcus Deon Brown, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 30 by BCSO: commitment-assault on a family/household member.

Austin Alan Butterfield, 40, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 30 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, surety surrender-harassment.

Juan Carlos Lemus-Rodriguez, 31, was arrested Dec. 30 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released Jan. 2 on $500 bond.

Alex Kei Rink, 20, of Lubbock was arrested Dec. 30 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 31 on $2,000 in bonds.

Austin Alan Butterfield, 40, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 31 by BCSO: surety surrender-continuous violence against the family.

Phillip Garrett Castillo, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 31 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Adrian Hector Chavira, 48, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 31 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, reckless driving. Released Jan. 1 on $22,000 in bonds.

Emmanuel Soto Correa, 19, of Austin was arrested Dec. 31 by DPS: no driver’s license, possession of tobacco/e-cigarette by a minor.

Emmanuel Soto Correa, 19, of Austin was arrested Dec. 31 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 2 to ICE.

Paul Anthony Heussner, 45, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 31 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jason Edward James, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 31 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Russell Vo Knouss, 46, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 31 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, evading arrest/detention.

Sergio Montoya-Esparza, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 31 by GSPD: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, accident involving injury or death.

Lacy Renee Serles, 43, of Waco was arrested Dec. 31 by BCSO: failure to appear-announce ready for trial.

Betty Devon Sessions, 58, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 31 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released Jan. 2 on $250 bond.

Krystal Leeann Strassburg, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 31 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Dwight Lewis Carlton, 54, was arrested Jan. 1 by BTPD: assault of a pregnant person. Released Jan. 2 on $10,000 bond.

Travis Michael Cozby, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 1 by BPD: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released Jan. 2 on $100,000 bond.

John Riley Hill, 21, of Temple was arrested Jan. 1 by BCSO: Bell County detainer.

Dustin Ray Horrocks, 39, of Temple was arrested Jan. 1 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 2 on $1,500 bond.

Sergio Montoya-Esparza, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 1 by ICE: detainer.

Ricky Tilley, 54, of Houston was arrested Jan. 1 by DPS: parole violation.

Edwin Huerta-Hernandez, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 2 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Edwin Huerta-Hernandez, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 2 by ICE: detainer. Released Jan. 3 to ICE.

Thomas Anthony Johnson, 58, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 2 by BPD: displaying fictitious license plate. Released Jan. 3 on $1,000 bond.

Colton Robert Klein, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 2 by BCSO: exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person.

Richard Aaron Lawson, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 2 by GSPD: expired license plate registration. Released Jan. 3 on personal recognizance.

Zoey Donovan Shelton, 30, was arrested Jan. 2 by GSPD: criminal mischief. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Christopher Lindale Cowan, 43, of Briggs was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Julia Marie Harris, 48, of Lampasas was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Lisa Jeanette Hedtke, 59, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Heather Lynn McNamara, 40, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: capias pro fine-no seat belt-passenger 15 or under. Released Jan. 5 after paying a fine.

Kristal Mary Ontiveros, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 3 by GSPD: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-parent/guardian contributing to truant conduct. Released Jan. 4 after paying a fine.

Jennifer Lee Quihuiz, 56, of Round Mountain was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Oscar Orlando Ramirez-Peralta, 21, of Elgin was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Javon Anthony Watkins, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: parole violation.

Aimee Elizabeth Webb, 38, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 3 by BCSO: SRA-assault on a public sevant (2 counts).

Ruban Alexander Castillo, 68, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 4 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Elizabeth Cardwell Dembo, 49, of San Antonio was arrested Jan. 4 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 5 on $1,500 bond.

Trey Darius Foster, 24, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 4 by MFPD: speeding over 15 mph. Released Jan. 5 on personal recognizance.

Simon Orana Gauna, 55, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 4 by LCSO: detainer.

Serjio Valente Sanchez, 28, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 4 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Jan. 5 on $1,500 bond.

Brenden Caleb Sapp, 23, of Austin was arrested Jan. 4 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 5 on personal recognizance.

Jerry Don Wright Jr., 63, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 4 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

William Gene Cannon, 62, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 5 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

John Matthew Regnier, 48, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 5 by BPD: criminal mischief.

Mary Jane Smith, 77, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 5 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Jan. 6 on $2,500 bond.

Alfredo Uribe, 47, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 5 by BTPD: public intoxication.

Colton James Darling, 19, of Bryan was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Bradley Jay Davenport, 42, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6 by BPD: expired registration, no driver’s license.

Tammy Michelle Greenberg, 48, of Kempner was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Todd Robert Johnson, 58, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: criminal trespass. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Randy James McAnally, 45, of Austin was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-resisting arrest/search/transport. Released same day on $12,000 bond.

Amanda Christine Meyer, 42, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Aaron Navarette-Perez, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: commitment-assault on a familyre/household member.

Ignacio Urbina Silvas III, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 6 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid.

Levi Winston Webb, 26, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6 by BCSO: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, driving while license is invalid.

Cherish Pearl White, 24, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6 by BPD: expired driver’s license. Released same day after laying out a fine.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.