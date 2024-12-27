Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 20-26, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail from Dec. 20-26, 2024, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Katie Sue Cozby, 38, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 20 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-possession of a controlled substance, commitment-tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Jacob Lanny Crispell, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 22 on credit for time served.

Robert Lee Ferguson, 39, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Sean Hernandez, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 20 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Released same day on $17,500 in bonds.

Lori Nell Jackson, 57, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 22 on credit for time served.

Thomas Lee Mastrippolito II, 45, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence. Released Dec. 22 on $75,000 bond.

Teresa Lynn Ozuna, 43, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 22 on credit for time served.

Juan Castillo Perez, 61, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: interfering with public duties. Released Dec. 21 on $1,500 bond.

Don Carlos Sisk, 53, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Anne Therese Wilder, 43, of Austin was arrested Dec. 20 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 22 on credit for time served.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 45, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 21 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): parole violation.

Chevaz Aumond McHenry, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 21 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released Dec. 22 on $12,500 in bonds.

Scott Charles Baker, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 22 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Dec. 23 on $500 bond.

Alejandro Martinez, 21, of Round Rock was arrested Dec. 22 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released Dec. 23 on $10,000 bond.

James Randell Price, 39, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 22 by BPD: assault on family/household member.

Jorge Villegas-Lopez, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 22 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Sharaiah Monique Williams, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 22 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 24 after paying a fine.

Salma Bennour, 39, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 23 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated, expired driver’s license, displaying expired driver’s license, speeding.

Salma Bennour, 39, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 23 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Elizabeth Addison Drake, 26, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 23 by BPD: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released Dec. 24 on $2,500 bond.

Shelby Jordan Kindrick, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 23 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Ryan Minter, 34, of Temple was arrested Dec. 23 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Released Dec. 24 on $15,000 bond.

Tony Joe Rutland, 35, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 23 by DPS: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 24 on $1,500 bond.

Shariah Monique Williams, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 23 by BCSO: capias pro fine-speeding 15 mph or more over the limit, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

David Christopher Zeltner, 42, of Tow was arrested Dec. 23 by LCSO: detainer.

Lynette Ann Moyer, 44, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 24 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 26 on $2,500 bond.

Jose Manuel Sandoval-Marin, 34, of Dale was arrested Dec. 24 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid, warrant-probation violation-driving while intoxicated.

Hunter Cain Allen, 30, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 25 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

James Ray Collard, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 25 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, displaying expired license plates, driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Saul Gallo-Mexicano, 38, of Round Mountain was arrested Dec. 25 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Saul Gallo-Mexicano, 38, of Round Mountain was arrested Dec. 25 by ICE: detainer.

Gregory Chuck Hughes, 70, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 25 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 26 on $15,000 bond.

Orlando Pineda-Marroquin, 52, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 25 by MFPD: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Enrique Tello Jr., 29, of Hutto was arrested Dec. 25 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Brandon Dekovan Bradley, 31, of Elgin was arrested Dec. 26 by BCSO: SRA-prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic center.

Hudson Dean Talamantez, 18, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 26 by BPD: sexual assault.

Johnny Devan Wall, 47, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 26 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Mitchell Jonathan Ward, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 26 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated.

