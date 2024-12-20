Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 13-19, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail from Dec. 13-19, 2024, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joseph Marvel Aplon IV, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 13 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Jose Alfredo Barcena, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 13 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while intoxicated.

Cordney Latroy Black, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: SRA-accident involving an injury. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Samantha Marie Freeby, 40, of Wichita Falls was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 16 on $40,000 bond.

Ariel Gascon Leon, 31, of Fresno was arrested Dec. 13 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): displaying fictitious license plate. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Johnny Lee Griffin, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member. Released Dec. 16 to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Pennie Joanna Hodge, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 13 by BPD: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 14 on $42,500 in bonds.

Shaunda Rhea McCann, 44, of Highland Haven was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated, commitment-abandon/endanger a child-criminal negligence.

Donald Ray Riggs, 42, of San Saba was arrested Dec. 13 by LCSO: parole violation.

Daniel Shane Schuster, 49, of West Liberty, Kentucky, was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: displaying fictitious license plate. Released Dec. 14 on $1,500 bond.

Jerimy Gilbert Tyndall, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 13 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 16 on $15,000 bond.

Jose Alfredo Barcena, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Corey Lamale Hart, 47, of Austin was arrested Dec. 14 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on personal recognizance.

John Thomas Horn Jr., 40, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14 by BPD: capias pro fine-failure to show proof of responsibility, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 15 after paying a fine.

Martin Flores-Cruz, 28, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 15 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.

Colton Allen Gumbert, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 15 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): assault causing bodily injury, theft of property. Released Dec. 16 on $4,000 in bonds.

Jarvin Mazariegos-Bardales, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Jarvin Mazariegos-Bardales, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15 by ICE: detainer.

Curtis Morgan Daniel Nelson, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 15 by BCSO: criminal mischief, criminal trespass, speeding (41 mph in a 25-mph zone). Released Dec. 16 on $4,000 in bonds.

Billy Dean Angold, 31, of Athens was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Skyler Ace Crawford, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 16 by MFPD: obstruction/retaliation, no motor vehicle insurance, expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license. Released Dec. 17 on $6,000 in bonds.

Martin Flores-Cruz, 28, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 16 by ICE: detainer.

Charlotte Lanette Hunt, 58, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 16 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Richard Lee Rose II, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 16 by BCSO: expired driver’s license.

Alice Marie Lerma, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 17 by MFPD: failure to appear, violation of city ordinance-trespass on city property.

Aaden James Sappington, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 17 by MFPD: assault by contact-family violence.

Rocco Bonomo, 20, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

William Garrett Goudeau, 30, of Cumby was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention.

Kevin Wayne Hoskins, 46, of Malkoff was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Leonard Howell Hundley, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Michael Anthony Lopez, 41, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 18 by MFPD: interfering with public duties. Released Dec. 19 on $1,500 bond.

Bryan Lee Lynn, 61, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Nathan Shane Perdue, 32, of San Marcos was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: parole violation.

Halston Wayne Sawyer, 26, of Llano was arrested Dec. 18 by MFPD: criminal trespass. Released Dec. 19 on $1,500 bond.

Timothy Ryan Smith, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 18 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Zane Edward Toney-Fielding, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 18 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Harley Grayson Avery, 20, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 19 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Fabian Ray Moreno, 25, of Liberty Hill was arrested Dec. 19 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid.

