Highland Lakes events: Week of Dec. 16

The Marble Falls Public Library is celebrating Christmas En Mexico on Dec. 20. Adobe Stock image for illustrative purposes

Here’s what’s happening the week of Dec. 16 across the Highland Lakes. For more things to do, visit the 101HighlandLakes.com Events Calendar or Community Calendar. You can even submit your own event. Click on the following links for more details about each of the following events.

Christmas En Mexico at the Marble Falls Public Library is Friday, Dec. 20, at 4 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate, tamales, caroling, and games during this free, cultural celebration.

A job fair hosted by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area is the third Thursday each month at the Burnet Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pop-up Lakeside Christmas Market takes place at Lakeside Pavilion in Marble Falls on Dec. 20-22 from 6-9 p.m.

The Llano Municipal Airport hosts a Christmas Card Drop on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 5-7 p.m. Free cookies, cocoa, and hot apple cider. Admission is also free. Take a photo with Santa in a biplane for $5.

Local Christmas lights displays include Walkway of Lights in Marble Falls, Holiday Trail of Lights in Burnet, Starry, Starry Nights in Llano, Christmas at Quarry Park in Granite Shoals, and Lights Spectacular in Johnson City.

