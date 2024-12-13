Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 6-12, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail from Dec. 6-12, 2024, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hector Calderon-Figueroa, 35, was arrested Dec. 6 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): aggravated sexual assault of a child, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer.

Casey Michael Culpepper, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: commitment-criminal mischief.

Melinda Sue Downey, 32, of Leander was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: SRA-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Samuel Gene Hill III, 45, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: publish/threat to publish intimate visual material (2 counts).

Melvin Ronald Laws, 64, of Magnolia was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Martin Anthony Perez, 32, of Llano was arrested Dec. 6 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Taylor Nicole Thompson, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 6 by BCSO: commitment-assault on a peace officer/judge. Released Dec. 8 on credit for time served.

Austin Alan Butterfield, 40, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO: stalking.

Kelly Andrew Mitchell, 37, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 7 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Dec. 9 on $25,000 bond.

Raylee Dwayne Nobles, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 7 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): bail jumping/failure to appear.

Ricky Arce Baladez, 64, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. Released Dec. 10 on $1,500 bond.

Shawn Elvin Brabandt, 44, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid.

Barton Wayne Harmon, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: criminal mischief.

Brittany Nicole Medrano, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: commitment-tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Skylor James Murphy, 23, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, assault on a family/household member. Released Dec. 10 on $28,000 in bonds.

Carlos Olguin Ponce, 35, of Dallas was arrested Dec. 9 by BPD: probation violation-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 11 to an outside agency.

Justin Lee Stites, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 9 by BCSO: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Edward Hershall Alman, 45, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: capias pro fine-illegal burn/permit required. Released Dec. 12 on credit for time served.

Michael Eugene Caldwell Jr., 42, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: theft of property (2 counts).

Steven Roy Clements Jr., 49, of Johnson City was arrested Dec. 10 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 11 on $2,500 bond.

Zachery Kenneth Gorubec, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 10 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): expired registration, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear, capias pro fine-criminal mischief. Released Dec. 11 on $750 in bonds.

Rheanna Lyn Jordan, 17, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 10 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Dylan Gage Malm, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: SRA-assault causing bodily injury.

Kyle Austin Oates, 31, of Lago Vista was arrested Dec. 10 by BCSO: failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Thelma Veronica Suarez, 54, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 10 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 11 on $1,500 bond.

Carl Brandon Clark, 46, of Austin was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated.

Christopher Lee Edward Crumley, 26, of Lometa was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO: SRA-violation of bond/protective order.

Victor Manuel DeJesus, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 11 by LCSO: burglary of a habitation.

Victoria Johanna Guilbeaux, 40, of Jonestown was arrested Dec. 11 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated, driving while license is invalid.

Johnathan Peter Marsh, 44, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member. Released Dec. 12 on $10,000 bond.

Justin Lavar Richardson, 38, of Grosbeck was arrested Dec. 11 by BPD: motion to revoke-forgery of government/national government instrument, motion to revoke-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Amanda Elizabeth Satterfield, 31, of Lampasas was arrested Dec. 11 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Mason Dewayne Barton, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention, insufficient bond-reckless driving.

Sean Derek Brinlee, 50, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO: bond violation-possession of a controlled substance.

Tristen James Cook, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 12 by MFPD: violation of bond/protective order.

Collin Wilson French, 40, of San Antonio was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Chamberlain Cyrus Graves, 30, of Austin was arrested Dec. 12 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, false drug test/falsification device, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts).

Sonny George Ortiz, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 12 by BCSO: commitment-driving while license is invalid, commitment-evading arrest/detention.

Rachel Lynn Schnitzler, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 12 by motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

