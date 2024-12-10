Highland Lakes events: Week of Dec. 9
Here’s what’s happening the week of Dec. 9 across the Highland Lakes. For more things to do, visit the 101HighlandLakes.com Events Calendar or Community Calendar. You can even submit your own event. Click on the following links for more details about each of the following events.
- Downtown Marble Falls Farmers Market is Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4-7 p.m. at Harmony Park on Main Street in Marble Falls. Free.
- A gift bazaar and concert is Thursday, Dec. 12, from 2-5 p.m. at the Marble Falls Public Library. Free.
- Breakfast with Santa in Granite Shoals is Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. Free.
- Operation Fill the Boat Truck Show is Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Quarry Park in Granite Shoals. Free for spectators.
- Marble Falls Handmade Holiday Market is Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Shop for one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts from local artisans.
- Christmas on the Square in Burnet is Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon to 8 p.m. Free admission.
- Christmas at Old Fort Croghan is Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5-8 p.m. at the Burnet museum.
- Llano Snow Day at Badu Park is Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2-6 p.m.
- Harmony School of Creative Arts presents its annual “Gifts of Christmas” ballet on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Burnet. Tickets available at the door.
Find more fun things to do at 101HighlandLakes.com, a sister publication to DailyTrib.com.
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.