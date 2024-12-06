Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail from Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2024, according to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Daniel Clinton Blount, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 29 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 1 with credit for time served.

Devin Michael Broaddus, 32, of Georgetown was arrested Nov. 29 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Released Nov. 30 on personal recognizance.

Jared Lee Fehr, 23, of Llano was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: commitment-assault on a peace officer/judge. Released Dec. 1 with credit for time served.

Dakota Bane Knash, 26, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29 by BCSO: assault on a family/household member.

Steven Patrick Barraco, 28, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 30 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 1 on $1,500 bond.

David Carreon-Terraza, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 30 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication.

Gregorio Garza III, 43, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested Nov. 30 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain financial responsibility, running a stop sign. Released same day after paying a fine.

David Carreon-Terraza, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $15,500 in bonds.

Kyle Leigh Ricketson, 36, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property, surety surrender-burglary of a building.

Jose Rosa Sanchez-Gonzalez, 58, was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: public intoxication, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. Released Dec. 3 to ICE.

Rosalinda Tzul, 25, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 1 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

Leana Josephine Washington, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 1 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 2 on $2,500 bond.

David Braden III, 46, of Kerrville was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-resisting arrest/search/transport, surety surrender-unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Qualyn Rashad Hill, 27, of Houston as arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO: SRA-theft of property, forgery of a financial instrument (2 counts).

Timothy Alan Howes, 29, of Stephenville was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO: assault on a public servant (2 counts), silent/abusive call/electronic communication to 911 service, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carl Glenn Roberts, 41, of Bruceville was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Zenobia Renee Trevino, 26, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 3 on $1,500 bond.

Cassidy Williams, 35, of Meadowlakes was arrested Dec. 2 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $8,000 in bonds.

Austin Alan Butterfield, 40, of Killeen was arrested Dec. 3 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order.

Jesus Alonso Lopez, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 3 by GSPD: SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Aaron Lewis McSweeney, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 3 by MFPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released Dec. 4 on $500 bond.

Matthew Allen Strother, 37, of Waco was arrested Dec. 3 by BCSO: criminal mischief. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Bryton Wayne Walker, 21, of Bonham was arrested Dec. 3 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license plate registration. Released Dec. 4 on $500 in bonds.

Jackelyn Diane Bernal, 46, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 4 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Dec. 5 on $10,000 bond.

David Joe Butler Jr., 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 4 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Dana Miller Culver, 61, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 4 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Dec. 5 on personal recognizance.

Helen Teahdee Dweh, 35, of Fort Worth was arrested Dec. 4 by MFPD: trespass on city property, bond revocation-trespass on city property. Released Dec. 5 on personal recognizance.

William Earl Noack, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 4 by LCSO: detainer.

Abilio Penagos-Gomez, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 4 by BCSO: expired registration, no driver’s license. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Kenneth Kade Schooler, 21, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 4 by an out-of-county agency (OOC): bench warrant-hold.

Dakota Glenn Steaples, 31, of Taylor was arrested Dec. 4 by BCSO: speeding.

Joshua Ray Cox, 42, was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Stephanie Anne Hill, 39, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 5 by BPD: tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of marijuana.

Juliana Alicia Hinton, 44, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO: commitment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Donald Ray Holcombe, 29, of Stigler, Oklahoma, was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Vielmar Medina-Deleon, 29, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 5 by BPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, interfering with public duties.

Vielmar Medina-Deleon, 29, of Georgetown was arrested Dec. 5 by ICE: detainer.

Daniel Mejia, 56, of Milsap was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Donald Leroy Nichols, 46, of Austin was arrested Dec. 5 by BCSO: child support.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.