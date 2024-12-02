Highland Lakes events: Week of Dec. 2
Here’s what’s happening the week of Dec. 2 across the Highland Lakes. For more things to do, visit the 101HighlandLakes.com Events Calendar or Community Calendar. You can even submit your own event. Click on the following links for more details about each of the following events.
- The Horseshoe Bay Business Alliance hosts its annual Holidaze on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The event includes a visit from Santa Claus, the Christmas tree lighting, and the Citizen of the Year announcement.
- Learn how to help beneficial insects thrive during a presentation at the Highland Lakes Birding & Wildflower Society meeting Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Burnet County AgriLife building in Burnet. A pre-meeting bird walk will take place at 8 a.m. at Haley-Nelson Park in Burnet.
- Santa visits Preschool Story Time at the Marble Falls Public Library on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10:30 a.m.
- Hill Country Cowboy Christmas is happening at the JLK Event Center in Llano, Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 5-14, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. with vendors during the day and nightly rodeo events.
- The Marble Falls Light Up Christmas Parade is Friday at 6 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Marble Falls.
- A Christmas Market Day on Main Street in Marble Falls is Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Bertram Country Christmas is Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Features a fun run, parade, vendors, Santa, and more.
- Marble Falls, Burnet, Granite Shoals, Llano, and Johnson City Christmas lights are on for the holidays. Go check them out!
Find more fun things to do at 101HighlandLakes.com, a sister publication to DailyTrib.com.
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.