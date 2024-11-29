Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 22-28, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 22-28, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 22 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): SRA-violation of bond/protective order.

Bryan Avery Click, 29, of Cedar Park was arrested Nov. 22 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): failure to appear-arraignment-possession of a controlled substance.

Osleth Enriquez-Salinas, 18, of Edinburg was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug. Released Nov. 26 on $17,500 in bonds.

Taylor Dawn Hammack, 28, of Georgetown was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-assault causing bodily injury. Released Nov. 27 on $20,000 bond.

Jason Travis Jones, 53, of Kyle was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention, violation of bond/protective order, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 26 to an outside agency.

Gustavo Santiago Longoria, 28, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 24 with credit for time served.

Sonny George Ortiz, 48, of Marble Falls/Llano was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, possession of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Releaed same day on $62,000 in bonds.

Joe Ortiz Rodriguez III, 52, of Center Point was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: child support. Released Nov. 23 on $2,000 bond.

Richard Lee Rose II, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

William Jay Smith, 56, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: commitment-violation of bond/protective order.

Ricardo Torres, 36, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Colby Wayne Vaughn, 48, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 22 by BPD: violation of occupational driver’s license. Released Nov. 23 on $1,500 bond.

Blake Seth Watson, 36, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 22 by BCSO: theft of firearm.

Matthew Shay Caskey, 38, of Georgetown was arrested Nov. 23 by BPD: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 26 on $2,000 bond.

Christopher Lee Conely, 39, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23 by BCSO: pedestrian in roadway. Released Nov. 27 on personal recognizance.

Helen Teahdee Dweh, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 23 by MFPD: violation of a city ordinance-trespass on city property, failure to appear. Released Nov. 27 on personal recognizance.

Jacob Daniel Garcia, 34, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jose Manuel Jaime-Reyes, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 23 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): resisting arrest/search/transport, violation of bond/protective order.

Jose Manuel Jaime-Reyes, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 23 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 24 by MFPD: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Malequias Isai Davila, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 24 by MFPD: assault of a pregnant person. Released Nov. 25 on $15,000 bond.

Erika Ann Gonzales, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 24 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jose Manuel Jaime-Reyes, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 24 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

J.T. Warren Breeden, 37, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 25 by BPD: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Austin Alan Butterfield, 40, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 25 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, harassment, continuous violence against the family, insufficient bond-violation of bond/protective order. Released Nov. 26 on $118,000 in bonds.

Michael Lee Clark II, 41, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 25 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Donald Fochs, 51, of Wichita Falls was arrested Nov. 25 by an outside agency-courtesy hold. Released same day to an outside agency.

Michelle Ann Hernandez, 52, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 25 by BPD: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Chancellor Neil Joeckel, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 25 by MFPD: resisting arrest/transport, operating a vehicle without a license, license carried/exhibited on demand, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $4,000 in bonds.

Christopher Lovera, 45, of Temple was arrested Nov. 25 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear, bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

Rolando Javier Cubas-Argueta, 18, was arrested Nov. 26 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Corey Lamale Hart, 47, of Austin was arrested Nov. 26 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 27 on personal recognizance.

Copper McKinley Nix, 22, of Belton was arrested Nov. 26 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Christian Scott Raggo, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 26 by MFPD: failure to appear-assault-family violence, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Rolando Javier Cubas-Argueta, 18, was arrested Nov. 27 by ICE: detainer.

James Dean Holbrook, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 27 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 28 on $2,500 bond.

Eric Ryan Manthei, 33, of Lago Vista was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Kristofer Lakeith McGill, 23, of Cedar Park was arrested Nov. 27 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Murillo Jr., 27, of Austin was arrested Nov. 27 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid.

Donovan Jay Watts, 23, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 27 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Nov. 28 on personal recognizance.

Nasia Israela Dollinger-Tidey, 34, of Austin was arrested Nov. 28 by MFPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Jose Garcia-Tapia, 26, of Coupland was arrested Nov. 28 by GSPD: no valid driver’s license, failure to appear. Released same day on $500 in bonds.

Richard Andrew Melvin, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 28 by GSPD: indecent exposure. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Christian Perez, 30, of Llano was arrested Nov. 28 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Keli Savage, 42, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 28 by BPD: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

