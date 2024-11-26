Highland Lakes events: Week of Nov. 25, 2024
Here's what's happening the week of Nov. 25 across the Highland Lakes.
- Chess Club meets Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 3-5 p.m. at the Spicewood Community Library. All ages and skill levels welcome to play. RSVP to 830-693-7892.
- Downtown Marble Falls Farmers Market is Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4-7 p.m. at Harmony Park.
- Multi-verse Poetry Club meets Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 7-8 p.m. at the Marble Falls Public Library. No-pressure environment. Open mic available.
- Burnet Police Department hosts its free community Thanksgiving dinner, drive-through-style, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 3-6 p.m. at the station, 2000 S. Water St.
- Sharing the Harvest hosts a free Thanksgiving Day lunch on Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 3334 Rose Hill Drive in Kingsland. Everyone is welcome.
