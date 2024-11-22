Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 15-21, 2024

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 15-21, 2024, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brett Wayne Finley, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 15 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): fraud/destroy/remove/conceal price tag. Released Nov. 17 on $7,000 bond.

Garrett Alexander Foster, 26, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: attempt to commit-abandon/endanger child-criminal negligence.

Ryan Jacob-Red Hall, 26, of Los Angeles was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Dominique Rea Gallardo Hernandez, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: SRA-tampering with government record-defraud/harm, SRA bail jumping/failure to appear, SRA-theft of firearm.

Javon Anthony Watkins, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: assault on family/household member.

Brandon Joel Brown, 27, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 18 on $1,500 bond.

Mark Anthony Calzada, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Colton Lee Hibler, 18, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 16 by BPD: disorderly conduct. Released Nov. 17 on $500 bond.

Timmie Lee Meyers, 62, of Austin was arrested Nov. 16 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): public intoxication. Released Nov. 20 on personal recognizance.

Michael Reed Ribera, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Keith O’Brien Scott, 60, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 18 on $1,500 bond.

Ashlee Lynn Adair, 24, of Georgetown was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, assault causing bodily injury.

Michael Wayne Biddy, 21, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 17 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Mario Lionel Moreno, 43, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 17 by BPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-display fictitious motor vehicle registration.

Aubrey Angelina Reese, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 17 by BCSO: continuous violence against the family, failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport. Released same day on $15,000 in bonds.

Lea Lea Bills, 42, of New Braunfels was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: violation of a bond/protective order, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $11,500 in bonds.

Ruben Tyler Crawford, 26, of Stephenville was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated.

Marco Antonio Grande-Panzo, 22, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated.

Marco Antonio Grande-Panzo, 22, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Nov. 19 to ICE.

Juliana Alicia Hinton, 44, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: commitment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Jason Todd Horn, 36, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18 by BPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 21 after laying out a fine.

Ryder James Jolly, 30, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: commitment-possession of controlled substance.

Devan Miguel Luna, 23, of Liberty Hill was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Ashley Nicole McQueen, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 20 after paying a fine.

Jason Levi Morgan, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Maureen Elizabeth Patterson, 34, of Austin was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: failure to appear-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, failure to appear-bail jumping/failure to appear, bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana, bond forfeiture-criminal mischief. Released Nov. 21 on $395,000 in bonds.

Nestor Suarez Lopez, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 19 on $30,000 bond.

Cynthia Lynn Bates, 58, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, criminal trespass.

Ruben Taylor Crawford, 26, of Stephenville was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: false drug test/falsification device.

Frances Kaylyn Dean, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Robert Dale Elkins Jr., 32, of Little Elm was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

James Edward Insco II, 43, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-sexual assault of a child (2 counts).

James Randell Price, 39, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: capias pro fine-disturbing public peace. Released to Llano Country Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Ricky Rodriguez Jr., 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 19 by MFPD: parole violation.

Elizabeth Ashley Runyon, 38, of Elgin was arrested Nov. 19 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Cody Lane Garcia, 28, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, robbery.

Jason Todd Horn, 36, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while license is invalid.

Shane Heath McNeill, 38, was arrested Nov. 20 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, violation of occupational driver’s license.

Ricky Rodriguez Jr., 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of marijuana.

Joseph Alan Taylor, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO: possession of promotion of child pornography.

Bryan Thomas West, 37, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 20 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released Nov. 21 on $500 bond.

Ashlee Lynn Adair, 24, of Georgetown was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO: criminal mischief.

Michael Lee Clark II, 41, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21 by MFPD: failure to appear-criminal trespass, failure to appear-possession of a dangerous drug, prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civic community center, possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Escamilla, 54, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 21 by BTPD: tampering with governement record-insurance document, sex offender’s duty to register-life.

Ryan Anthony Lopez, 39, of Pleasonton was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO: aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Alexsandor Michalewicz, 25, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Richard Lee Rose II, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 21 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): violation of bond/protective order.

Micah Ingram Saenz, 43, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 21 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Austin Gregory Widemon, 53, of Spring was arrested Nov. 21 by MFPD: failure to yield the right of way, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, violation of a promise to appear, driving while license is invalid.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.